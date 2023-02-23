scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Disha Patani shares a mirror selfie showing her stretch marks, Sonam Kapoor calls her a ‘stunner’

Disha Patani fans have thanked her for showing that stretch marks are normal. Sonam Kapoor also posted a comment on the photo.

disha pataniDisha Patani's fans lauded her for sharing 'unfiltered' photo. (Photo: Disha Patani/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Disha Patani shares a mirror selfie showing her stretch marks, Sonam Kapoor calls her a ‘stunner’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Disha Patani is quite active on her Instagram handle. She keeps sharing her photos but the recent one is special. The actor shared an unfiltered mirror selfie showing her stretch marks, which is being appreciated by her fans and colleagues.

Disha, on Wednesday, posted a picture of herself in a printed bikini. The photo was taken in the actor’s dressing room. While she didn’t write any caption with her post, many have been sharing their love in the comment section.

Also read |Disha Patani wraps up first schedule of Suriya 42 in Goa. See pic

Disha Patani’s fans lauded her for sharing ‘unfiltered’ photo, while another wrote ‘thank you for showing stretch marks are normal’. “Disha also has stretch marks! Now I can live peacefully 😍, ” wrote a fan, while another posted, “I love that this is unfiltered!! Pure beauty!!!.” A fan posted, “Thank you for showing stretch marks are normal ❤️.”

Not only fans but actor Sonam Kapoor also called Disha a ‘stunner’ in the comment section.

See Disha Patani’s photo here:

Her photos often share her vacation selfies, photoshoots and martial art moves

Also Read
nick jonas malti marie
Nick Jonas got a cake for daughter Malti Marie on Valentine's Day but dro...
celebrity cricket league, riteish deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh hits a massive six in CCL match, fan says 'Jasprit Bumra...
hera pheri
Inside photo from Hera Pheri 3 sets emerges online, Akshay Kumar poses wi...
akshay kumar selfiee
Akshay Kumar will regain his box office throne with Selfiee? 'He needs to...

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in actor Suriya’s upcoming project, helmed by Siruthai Siva. Tentatively titled Suriya 42, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and will be made in 10 languages and in two parts. Disha is also a part of Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. Karan Johar-produced next action film Yodha along with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna will also feature Disha.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 11:50 IST
Next Story

Who is Amit Rattan Kotfatta, the AAP MLA arrested in Punjab in bribery case

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

jeh birthday 1200
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan host pool party for son Jeh’s 2nd birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close