Disha Patani shares a mirror selfie showing her stretch marks, Sonam Kapoor calls her a ‘stunner’

Disha Patani is quite active on her Instagram handle. She keeps sharing her photos but the recent one is special. The actor shared an unfiltered mirror selfie showing her stretch marks, which is being appreciated by her fans and colleagues.

Disha, on Wednesday, posted a picture of herself in a printed bikini. The photo was taken in the actor’s dressing room. While she didn’t write any caption with her post, many have been sharing their love in the comment section.

Disha Patani’s fans lauded her for sharing ‘unfiltered’ photo, while another wrote ‘thank you for showing stretch marks are normal’. “Disha also has stretch marks! Now I can live peacefully 😍, ” wrote a fan, while another posted, “I love that this is unfiltered!! Pure beauty!!!.” A fan posted, “Thank you for showing stretch marks are normal ❤️.”

Not only fans but actor Sonam Kapoor also called Disha a ‘stunner’ in the comment section.

Her photos often share her vacation selfies, photoshoots and martial art moves

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in actor Suriya’s upcoming project, helmed by Siruthai Siva. Tentatively titled Suriya 42, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and will be made in 10 languages and in two parts. Disha is also a part of Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. Karan Johar-produced next action film Yodha along with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna will also feature Disha.