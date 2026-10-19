Disha Patani rushes to meet Tiger Shroff, cine body says, ‘Bollywood is being terrorised’

Actor Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped a firing incident at him in Mumbai’s Juhu on Sunday evening. While the actor was unhurt, two members of his staff were seriously injured. The incident occurred as Tiger was leaving Pushpa Park in Juhu after a football match. Fans had gathered around his vehicle to catch a glimpse of the actor when three unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire. Following the incident, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited Tiger Shroff at his residence, and even his ex-girlfriend, Disha Patani, visited the actor hours after the incident. Meanwhile, the film body All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly reacted to the shooting.

Disha Patani visits Tiger Shroff after the shooting incident

Hours after Tiger Shroff was attacked, Disha Patani was seen rushing to his home. In a paparazzi video, the Awarapan 2 actress was spotted arriving at Tiger’s residence. She was wearing a white top and blue denim and also seemed to be carrying a care package.

Also Read: Moments before Tiger Shroff shot at, a children’s birthday party, celeb football match were on

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Other celebrities also reacted to the incident. Actor Ranvir Shorey wrote on X, “Shocking and disgusting! Hope everyone is safe; no mercy for the perpetrators. This is outrageous!” Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia also questioned the law and order and wrote on X, “What kind of Law and order is this ?? The ones who are harmless are sent to jail – the ones who are criminals are shooting innocents on the street! A gangster who is in Jail openly threatens Bollywood and shoots at will -and we just allow fear to spread! Who is answerable ?? Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis, could you please address the state/city/resident of Juhu?? Or are you still worried about harmless flag walkers!”

What kind of Law and order is this ?? The ones who are harmless are sent to jail – the ones who are criminals are shooting innocents on the street ! A gangster who is in Jail openly threatens Bollywood and shoots at will -and we just allow fear to spread ! Who is answerable ?? @AmitShah @Dev_Fadnavis could u please address the state / city / resident of Juhu?? Or are you still worried about harmless flag walkers! #TigerShroff #shootinginJuhu — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) October 18, 2026

Reacting to the incident, actor Karanveer Mehra, who was present on the ground, told NDTV, “My car was right behind. By the time we left the gate, by the time my car reached, I just saw blood spots, and I got to know that Tiger’s driver had been shot. So I’m glad he’s safe, but my heart goes out to the driver, and I hope he recovers well… There were kids right there, celebrating a birthday party; everybody ran helter-skelter. My car was a little behind, and a lot of people were taking photographs. We just heard some gunshots and people shouting that somebody had fired because there were also people celebrating with fireworks. So, we thought it was something to do with that.”

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“I’ve known Tiger the longest, and he’s one of the best people, somebody who keeps to his work and is always very respectful to everybody. It’s very sad to see this happen to him, and I know his family also very well. It’s actually traumatising for me also to see Tiger and his family go through this. It’s the fans standing outside who started shouting. There were some real gunshots, and it stopped the fireworks. That’s when the security got alerted, and we called up the cops. By that time, Tiger had already left with his driver,” Karanveer added.

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AICWA reacts to Tiger Shroff’s firing incident

The All India Cine Workers Association has also questioned the law and order in the city and the threat to Bollywood. Reacting to the incident, they wrote on X, “The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is shocked and deeply anguished by the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area, in which one person was hit by a bullet. Tiger Shroff, whose life could easily have been lost in the attack, narrowly escaped.”

Also Read | Tiger Shroff shot at in Mumbai: When the underworld turned its guns on Bollywood

“This is not an isolated incident. Shots were fired outside Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra. Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in an attack at his Bandra home. Shots were fired outside the Juhu home of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe was attacked repeatedly. Now Tiger Shroff has been fired upon. One after another, people from the film industry are being targeted, and a deliberate atmosphere of fear is being created. The intent is plain: gangsters want to terrorise Bollywood personalities and extort money from them,” the note added.

MEDIA RELEASE

For Immediate Release | 18 October 2026 “Today Tiger Shroff, who is next?” Firing in Juhu: AICWA says government and police have failed, demands strictest action against gangsters Mumbai: The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is shocked and deeply anguished by the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area, in which one person was hit by a bullet. Tiger Shroff, whose life could easily have been lost in the attack, narrowly escaped. This is not an isolated incident. Shots were fired outside Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra. Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in an attack at his Bandra home. Shots were fired outside the Juhu home of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe was attacked repeatedly. Now Tiger Shroff has been fired upon. One after another, people from the film industry are being targeted, and a deliberate atmosphere of fear is being created. The intent is plain: gangsters want to terrorise Bollywood personalities and extort money from them. “Today it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe?” the AICWA said. Despite repeated incidents, the government and the police have failed to stop these attacks and to protect the people of Bollywood. Gangsters have openly claimed responsibility in earlier cases, yet the network continues to operate. Statements are not enough. Bollywood needs real protection. Mumbai’s streets are once again being stained with blood, and the situation is reminiscent of the underworld era of the 1990s. The law-and-order situation in the city is a matter of grave concern.

Today, it feels as if Bollywood is left to the mercy of God. AICWA makes the following demands of Maharashtra’s Hon’ble Chief Minister and Home Minister, Shri Devendra Fadnavis: 1) Take the strictest possible action against the gangsters behind these attacks, in the only language they understand. 2) Arrest the shooters and also those who ordered the firing, without delay, and break the extortion network. 3) Provide adequate security and protection to film personalities and their families. 4) Fix accountability for the repeated failure to prevent these attacks. 5) Restore the confidence of Mumbai’s citizens and the film fraternity in law and order. “Mumbai will not be allowed to go back to the underworld days of the 1990s. Bollywood will not work in the shadow of fear,” the AICWA added. Er Suresh Shyamlal Gupta

President

AICWA | #TigerShroff | #Bollywood | #AICWA | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | #Firing | | @Dev_Fadnavis | @CMOMaharashtra | @iYogeshRKadam | @DGPMaharashtra | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | @sureshsgupta | — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) October 18, 2026

It further said, “Today it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe? Despite repeated incidents, the government and the police have failed to stop these attacks and to protect the people of Bollywood. Gangsters have openly claimed responsibility in earlier cases, yet the network continues to operate. Statements are not enough. Bollywood needs real protection. Mumbai’s streets are once again being stained with blood, and the situation is reminiscent of the underworld era of the 1990s. The law-and-order situation in the city is a matter of grave concern. Today, it feels as if Bollywood is left to the mercy of God.”

Tiger Shroff has not yet released an official statement on the incident. The police are currently investigating the matter, and the accused are yet to be arrested.