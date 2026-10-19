Disha Patani rushes to meet Tiger Shroff, cine body says, ‘Bollywood is being terrorised’

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Actor Tiger Shroff was shot at outside a football ground in Juhu, while the actor is safe, two of his staff members got injured. Disha Patani was seen at his Mumbai home to meet family.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
8 min readMumbaiOct 19, 2026 09:09 AM IST
Tiger Shroff Disha Patani firing incidentDisha Patani meets Tiger Shroff after shooting incident (Photos: Rohit Saraiya, Varinder Chawla / Instagram)
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Actor Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped a firing incident at him in Mumbai’s Juhu on Sunday evening. While the actor was unhurt, two members of his staff were seriously injured. The incident occurred as Tiger was leaving Pushpa Park in Juhu after a football match. Fans had gathered around his vehicle to catch a glimpse of the actor when three unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire. Following the incident, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visited Tiger Shroff at his residence, and even his ex-girlfriend, Disha Patani, visited the actor hours after the incident. Meanwhile, the film body All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly reacted to the shooting.

Disha Patani visits Tiger Shroff after the shooting incident

Hours after Tiger Shroff was attacked, Disha Patani was seen rushing to his home. In a paparazzi video, the Awarapan 2 actress was spotted arriving at Tiger’s residence. She was wearing a white top and blue denim and also seemed to be carrying a care package.

Also Read: Moments before Tiger Shroff shot at, a children’s birthday party, celeb football match were on

 

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Other celebrities also reacted to the incident. Actor Ranvir Shorey wrote on X, “Shocking and disgusting! Hope everyone is safe; no mercy for the perpetrators. This is outrageous!” Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia also questioned the law and order and wrote on X, “What kind of Law and order is this ?? The ones who are harmless are sent to jail – the ones who are criminals are shooting innocents on the street! A gangster who is in Jail openly threatens Bollywood and shoots at will -and we just allow fear to spread! Who is answerable ?? Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis, could you please address the state/city/resident of Juhu?? Or are you still worried about harmless flag walkers!”

Reacting to the incident, actor Karanveer Mehra, who was present on the ground, told NDTV, “My car was right behind. By the time we left the gate, by the time my car reached, I just saw blood spots, and I got to know that Tiger’s driver had been shot. So I’m glad he’s safe, but my heart goes out to the driver, and I hope he recovers well… There were kids right there, celebrating a birthday party; everybody ran helter-skelter. My car was a little behind, and a lot of people were taking photographs. We just heard some gunshots and people shouting that somebody had fired because there were also people celebrating with fireworks. So, we thought it was something to do with that.”

 

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“I’ve known Tiger the longest, and he’s one of the best people, somebody who keeps to his work and is always very respectful to everybody. It’s very sad to see this happen to him, and I know his family also very well. It’s actually traumatising for me also to see Tiger and his family go through this. It’s the fans standing outside who started shouting. There were some real gunshots, and it stopped the fireworks. That’s when the security got alerted, and we called up the cops. By that time, Tiger had already left with his driver,” Karanveer added.

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AICWA reacts to Tiger Shroff’s firing incident

The All India Cine Workers Association has also questioned the law and order in the city and the threat to Bollywood. Reacting to the incident, they wrote on X, “The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is shocked and deeply anguished by the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area, in which one person was hit by a bullet. Tiger Shroff, whose life could easily have been lost in the attack, narrowly escaped.”

Also Read | Tiger Shroff shot at in Mumbai: When the underworld turned its guns on Bollywood

“This is not an isolated incident. Shots were fired outside Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra. Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in an attack at his Bandra home. Shots were fired outside the Juhu home of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe was attacked repeatedly. Now Tiger Shroff has been fired upon. One after another, people from the film industry are being targeted, and a deliberate atmosphere of fear is being created. The intent is plain: gangsters want to terrorise Bollywood personalities and extort money from them,” the note added.

 

It further said, “Today it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe? Despite repeated incidents, the government and the police have failed to stop these attacks and to protect the people of Bollywood. Gangsters have openly claimed responsibility in earlier cases, yet the network continues to operate. Statements are not enough. Bollywood needs real protection. Mumbai’s streets are once again being stained with blood, and the situation is reminiscent of the underworld era of the 1990s. The law-and-order situation in the city is a matter of grave concern. Today, it feels as if Bollywood is left to the mercy of God.”

Tiger Shroff has not yet released an official statement on the incident. The police are currently investigating the matter, and the accused are yet to be arrested.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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