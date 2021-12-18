Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna ‘ready to take off’ with Sidharth Malhotra in action film Yodha

Actors Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna have joined Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming action film Yodha. Karan Johar, who is producing the film, took to Instagram along with Sidharth to make the announcement and welcome the new cast members to the project.

Taking to social media, Sidharth shared two new posters for the film and introduced his co-stars, saying, “Excited to have the two stunning female leads of #Yodha! onboard, Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna. Get Ready, we are coming to theatres near you on 11th November, 2022.”

Disha also took to social media and expressed her excitement in a post. She wrote, “Super glad to join this action-packed journey! I’m ready for take-off guys, let’s go!” Raashii shared a note that read, “I am extremely honoured & excited to announce that I will be joining team #Yodha!” Karan Johar shared the same posts on his instagram story.

The update comes after a month after Sidharth began shooting for the action film. Directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, the film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan under his banner Mentor Disciple Films. Sidharth’s first look in the planned franchise was unveiled some weeks ago.

The post read, “Conquered the peaks, now it’s time for the sky! Presenting #Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and directed by our new talented duo – Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha.” The actor made his debut with Karan’s Student of the Year, and most recently collaborated with him on the war drama Shershaa.