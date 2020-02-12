Disha Patani on Malang’s success: I have gotten more than what I deserve

Disha Patani is happy with the success of Malang. Disha Patani is happy with the success of Malang.

Disha Patani is basking in the success of her latest release Malang.

When we talked to Disha, the happiness of a successful film reflected in her voice. The actor said it “feels great to be loved by the audience”, and thinks “it was the story, the suspense and varied characters” that worked in favour of Malang.

Excerpts from the conversation:

You have been sharing many photos from the sets of Malang. It seems you had a great time working on the film.

It was a lot of fun. In between, we had a little bit of serious stuff happening as well. Having all the senior actors helped me perform differently. We were usually shooting outdoors. We did some water sports too, so we really had fun.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2 and now Malang, all of them are hits. How does it feel to be associated with hits?

I feel very positive, and I feel lucky. I have gotten more than what I deserve, and I can’t thank everyone enough for all this adulation. It is this love from the audience that gives you credibility and confidence to explore different roles.

When a script comes to you, what are the factors that determine if you will say yes to it or not?

My part. I listen to my part first, and then I decide if I wish to do it.

You have worked with experienced actors like Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Chan. Does it help in enhancing your performance?

It is kind of intimidating to be working with such senior actors, and you have to be on your toes and give your 100%. But at the same time, you can learn so much from them. You have a chance to grow since you never feel perfect around them. You always feel you are struggling, so there’s a lot of scope for improvement and learning.

One thing that you took away from your co-stars:

Salman Khan: He is very hardworking. He is always on the go and even after pack up, he is doing something or the other. He never rests. It is crazy. Even after doing so much work, he has so much passion for it. Despite being the biggest star in the country, he is so humble and down to earth.

Salman Khan and Disha Patani in the movie Bharat. Salman Khan and Disha Patani in the movie Bharat.

Anil Kapoor: He is very passionate about his work. He looks like my younger brother (laughs). He is very focused when it comes to work and health.

Jackie Chan: I am a big fan of Jackie Chan. He is a legend. For me, he is the nicest person on the planet. He takes care of everyone he works with. He is very down to earth and hardworking. He used to be the first person on the set. He never took an off or went for a vacation. After the shoot, he would go for dubbing and always kept working.

Aditya Roy Kapur: He is a very natural actor. He is also very focussed. I remember him being on a very strict diet for the film. His entire transformation for his role is commendable.

Tiger Shroff: He is the most hardworking actor I have worked with, and you can see that in his work as well. He is very humble.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2.

Your social media game is spot on. How important is it for you to interact with your fans through Instagram?

I am an introvert. I don’t socialise a lot. I don’t go out. The only way that I can interact with my fans who want to know more about me is through Instagram. That’s why I like doing it because that is the only place for me to be out there in the open and not behave like an introvert.

Sharing screen space with Salman Khan is a dream for many. Yours got fulfilled last year. Now you’re working with him again on Radhe. How does it feel? How is he as a co-star?

He is the best co-star. He is very chilled out, and he helps you through the scenes. Also, he is very good with comedy. He is very supportive. Though he has this huge aura around him of being The Salman Khan, when he is talking to you, he is just so normal and nice.

