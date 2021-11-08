Disha Patani nails 720 kick, leaves Tiger Shroff impressed. Watch video

Disha Patani on Monday shared a video on her Instagram account where the actor can be seen performing the 720 kick. Disha often shares videos from her martial arts sessions with celebrity fitness trainer Raakesh Yadhav.

Sharing the video, Disha wrote, “Finally getting there 🦋 #720kick.”

The video impressed Disha Patani’s rumoured beau and actor Tiger Shroff.

Tiger, who himself is a fitness freak, wrote in the comment’s section of Disha’s post, “Woah u did it finally🔥❤ and so clean👏👏amazing work @raakeshyadhav sir.”

Disha Patani’s 720 kick video also got a lot of love from her fans.

Besides Disha, Raakesh Yadhav trains Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Pooja Hegde and Daisy Shah among others.