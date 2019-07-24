Disha Patani: Lost six months of my life because I couldn’t remember anything

Disha Patani always gives us fitness goals through her gym videos. But it hasn’t been easy for the actor. Disha not only worked her way to a perfect physique, but she also suffered memory loss during the process.

Disha, who is into weight training, recently opened up about an accident that resulted in memory loss. Revealing how she injured her head during one of the training sessions on a concrete floor, the actor said, “I lost six months of my life because I couldn’t remember anything.”

But that did not deter Disha Patani from her fitness regime. She added, “When I am not shooting, I alternate between practicing gymnastics and MMA. MMA is relatively easier. But for gymnastics, you have to be both consistent and brave. It has taken me a while to reach where I am. You have to do it every day. Only when you break your bones and knees do you reach somewhere.”

Disha played a trapeze artist in her last release Bharat, where she did some gymnastics too. Talking about working in the Salman Khan starrer, Disha had told DNA, “This is among the toughest things I have done. I injured my knee while shooting and still had to do the flips, dance, jump the fire hoops etc. In fact, my knee has still not recovered!”

Disha Patani will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor.