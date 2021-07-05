Disha Patani drops Kiss Me More dance cover, Tiger Shroff and sister Krishna think she is ‘fire’

Siblings Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff are all praise for Disha Patani's new dance cover. (Photos: Instagram/dishapatani and kishushroff)

Actor Disha Patani’s latest dance cover of Doja Cat’s song “Kiss Me More’ has not just left her fans lauding her perfect moves, but even close friend Tiger Shroff. Disha, on Sunday, posted the cover on her Instagram handle, which received a thumbs-up from her fans and Bollywood celebs in no time.

Disha shared the video crediting her dance team. In her caption she wrote, “#kissme more dance cover choreography improvisation and taught by one of my favourites @ankan_sen7 shot by super talented @shariquealy choreography @avemoves @dojacat.”

Tiger soon commented, “This is so cool,” with a love-struck eyes and fire emoji. Tiger’s sister Krishna also wrote, “You fire.” And that’s not all, their mother Ayesha Shroff couldn’t take her eyes off Disha too. In her comment, she mentioned, “Super cute!!”

Others who reacted included dancer-actor Alisha Singh and choreographer Dimple Kotecha. Disha’s elder sister Khushboo in her comment wrote, “Siblings work : when u have both siblings supercreative this is the work u get . Wow kame kame kame kuuuuuuu😂… Pikachu. Amazing more power to u .many more to come.”

Tiger’s sister and Disha’s good friend Krishna Shroff had also made her screen debut with music video “Kinni Kinni Vaari” sung by Raashi Sood. The video also featured Jannat Zubair, Jamie Lever, Nagma Mirajkar, Raj Shokher, and Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar.

Krishna, who is a fitness enthusiast and a social media influencer, received a lot of love from Disha for her latest venture.