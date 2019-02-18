Disha Patani, Kartik Aaryan to star in Anees Bazmee’s rom-com

Disha Patani and Kartik Aaryan will share screen space for the first time in an upcoming rom-com jointly produced by Anees Bazmee and Bhushan Kumar. The Anees directorial will go on floors towards the middle of the year.

Bhushan Kumar said in a statement, “This one is a classic Anees Bazmee style rib-tickler romcom which will leave everyone in splits.” Talking about his leading man, Bhushan said that he likes the way Kartik slips into his characters effortlessly. He also shared, “Disha’s work I have seen in Bharat which we are producing. She is a good performer. It’s always interesting to present a fresh pairing on screen.”

The film is special for director Anees Bazmee as it will be his first romantic film after a decade. His last romantic film was Ajay Devgan-Kajol starrer Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha in 1998.

While talking about his upcoming rom-com, Anees said, “My journey with family-centric comedies has been a blast, and now I am looking forward to this one.”

Disha Patani also opened up about her role in the film and said, “In this one, I play a girl-next-door who I can easily relate to. The characters are college students.” She also added, “There can be no better co-star than Kartik who is a pro at comedies.”

Kartik Aaryan also shared his excitement and said, “I am sure it will be a crazy, fun ride, Anees Bazmee style.”

This film also marks the third collaboration of Kartik Aaryan and producer Bhushan Kumar, after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pati Patni Aur Woh remake.