Have you seen these photos of Disha Patani, Kajal Aggarwal and Kriti Sanon?

From promotions to photoshoots, here are the photos shared by stars on their social media accounts today.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are busy promoting Luka Chuppi.

Kriti Sanon also shared this click and wrote, “Excitement at its peak!!💃🏻🤫😌👏🏻 #LukaChuppi releasing TOMORROW!! Book your tickets NOW!! Guddu and Rashmi are waiting for you guys in the theatres! ❤️❤️ @kartikaaryan @maddockfilms @laxman.utekar.”

Disha Patani posted this click.

Here is another photo shared by Disha Patani on her Instagram story.

Elli AvrRam shared this click with the caption, “Hey Sunshine I’ve arrived🌴.”

Trishala Dutt shared this click on her Instagram account.

Preity Zinta posted this one with the caption, “That look on our faces as we look at the Calendar 🗓 & realise we have to wait another year to celebrate our #weddinganniversary🤩 #happyanniversary my love ❤️😍❤️#29feb २९ फ़ेब्रूएरी को ढूँढो प्लीज़ 😜 #पतिपरमेश्वर #ting.”

Kajal Aggarwal shared these clicks from Spain.

Sharing the picture, Maniesh Paul wrote, “The show which gave me sooooo much of love…we will be back soon… #indianidol10 @vishaldadlani @nehakakkar @javedali4u #mp #host #music #bollywood #show #singing #singers.”