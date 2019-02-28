Toggle Menu
Have you seen these photos of Disha Patani, Kajal Aggarwal and Kriti Sanon?

Disha Patani, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Elli AvrRam, Preity Zinta and Kajal Aggarwal among others shared photos on their social media handles.

Disha Patani looked stunning in her latest click. (Photo: Disha Patani, Kajal Aggarwal, Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

From promotions to photoshoots, here are the photos shared by stars on their social media accounts today.

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon
(Photo: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are busy promoting Luka Chuppi.

kriti, kartik
(Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

Kriti Sanon also shared this click and wrote, “Excitement at its peak!!💃🏻🤫😌👏🏻 #LukaChuppi releasing TOMORROW!! Book your tickets NOW!! Guddu and Rashmi are waiting for you guys in the theatres! ❤️❤️ @kartikaaryan @maddockfilms @laxman.utekar.”

Disha Patani
(Photo: Disha Patani/ Instagram)

Disha Patani posted this click.

Disha Patani
(Photo: Disha Patani/ Instagram)

Here is another photo shared by Disha Patani on her Instagram story.

Elli AvrRam
(Photo: Elli AvrRam/ Instagram)

Elli AvrRam shared this click with the caption, “Hey Sunshine I’ve arrived🌴.”

Trishala Dutt
(Photo: Trishala Dutt/ Instagram)

Trishala Dutt shared this click on her Instagram account.

Preity Zinta
(Photo: Preity Zinta/ Instagram)

Preity Zinta posted this one with the caption, “That look on our faces as we look at the Calendar 🗓 & realise we have to wait another year to celebrate our #weddinganniversary🤩 #happyanniversary my love ❤️😍❤️#29feb २९ फ़ेब्रूएरी को ढूँढो प्लीज़ 😜 #पतिपरमेश्वर #ting.”

Kajal Aggarwal
(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/ Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal shared these clicks from Spain.

Maniesh Paul
(Photo: Maniesh Paul/ Instagram)

Sharing the picture, Maniesh Paul wrote, “The show which gave me sooooo much of love…we will be back soon… #indianidol10 @vishaldadlani @nehakakkar @javedali4u #mp #host #music #bollywood #show #singing #singers.”

