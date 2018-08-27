Disha Patani not offered YRF film opposite Hrithik Roshan

Disha Patani will next be seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat Disha Patani will next be seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat

Bharat actor Disha Patani has not been offered a Yash Raj Films project opposite Hrithik Roshan, contrary to reports doing the rounds. Sources close to the actor confirmed that Disha has not refused to work in a YRF film. Disha would never miss the opportunity to work opposite a star like Hrithik Roshan, nor would she walk out of a Yash Raj movie if she were offered one, the sources said.

On the work front, Disha has her plate full as she is currently working on Salman Khan starrer Bharat, which could very well be one of the biggest films of her career. The actor had recently revealed her character’s name in the movie, Radha. Bharat stars Salman, Katrina Kaif, Disha, Tabu, Sunil Grover in significant roles and is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Disha is reportedly playing a trapeze artist in the drama. “I feel lucky to be a part of Bharat. I think it’s a blessing from God and the love and support of my family and followers that I am getting to do some good and interesting work. Eventually, everything depends on your hard work. So, if you work hard, then everything will be fine in your life,” the actor had recently told IANS during an interview.

