Tiger Shroff wishes ‘rockstar’ Disha Patani on her birthday

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff shared the screen space in Baaghi 2 (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff shared the screen space in Baaghi 2 (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Disha Patani celebrates her 28th birthday today. Wishing Patani on her birthday, her close friend and rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a throwback video.

In the video we see Disha in a cafe, dancing to the tunes of Hip-Hop music. Tiger captioned the video as, “3 waffles and 3 pancakes later …happy birthday rockstar️,” to which Disha replied, “thank you superstar.”

Disha received warm wishes from the Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff too. Sharing an adorable selfie on Instagram, Ayesha wrote, “Happiest birthday Deeshu!” with lots of flowers and heart emojis. Disha replied to Ayesha Shroff with “Thank you so much aunty” comment while Krishna Shroff, Tiger’s sister, thought the picture was “cute.”

Disha was last seen in Malang, which was directed by Mohit Suri. The filmmaker took to Instagram to wish her and wrote, “#happybirthday to my #superhero buddy @dishapatani ! More power, strength , courage and love to you so that you can keep inspiring us ! Keep shining my brave girl.” Replying to Suri’s wish, Disha wrote, “Thank you sir but you’re the wind beneath my wings.”

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Radhe, which stars Salman Khan in the lead role.

