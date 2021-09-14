Disha Patani looks gorgeous in green at friend’s wedding, Ayesha Shroff says ‘So pretty!’

Bollywood actor Disha Patani looked gorgeous in her latest slew of photos that she shared on Instagram. Disha, who had gone to attend a friend’s wedding, took to the photo-sharing app and posted photos of herself and her friend from the ceremony.

Clad in green, Disha captioned her photo with just a flower. The picture received much love from fans, friends and well-wishers, including rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, who commented on the photo saying, “So pretty!”

Here is a look at Disha Patani’s recent photos:

Disha shared two photos on her story with her close friend, Sakshi Chaudhary as well.

Disha also shared a photo of herself posing in front of the mirror, saying that she had done her own makeup and styling.

Though Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff remain tight-lipped about their relationship, the rumours about the couple have been doing rounds for years now.

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff earlier told Times Now Digital, “Every time we hang out, it is always jokes and laughs. There’s never a serious moment and a dull moment. I think it is cool, I am happy to see my brother who has someone – a friend, best friend or a close friend or whatever they wanna call their relationship. It is cool to see him happy, to see him be able to be himself around someone.”