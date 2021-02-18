scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Latest news

Disha Patani dances to dhol beats at friend’s wedding, watch her gorgeous photos and video

Disha Patani was a gorgeous barati as she attended her friend's wedding. The actor shared quite a few videos and photos from the various wedding events.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru |
February 18, 2021 12:30:54 pm
Disha Patani attended a friend' weddingDisha Patani looked stunning in Indian wear. (Photo: Disha Patani/Instagram)

Disha Patani attended her friend’s wedding this week and proved herself to be quite the enthussiastic barati. The actor shared a few photos and videos from the wedding on her Instagram account, showing off her looks and her fun moments. In a video shared on her Instagram story, the Malang actor was seen doing the quintessentially ‘barati’ dance, while her photos showed off her various looks for the wedding events.

Disha wore a gorgeous white outfit for the wedding while she preferred a blue lehenga for a pre-wedding function. Disha wrote, “hair and makeup by ME😛 styling @aasthasharma ❤️ @arpitamehtaofficial.” Disha’s rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna wrote in the comments section, “Hair on POINT”.

Disha shared a photo of the newlyweds and wrote, “Congratulations my best friend and the most beautiful bride❤️.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

See Disha Patani’s new photos from her friend’s wedding here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Disha Patani Disha plays the selfie game well. (Photo: Disha Patani/Instagram) Disha Patani Disha is a poser. (Photo: Disha Patani/Instagram) Disha Patani Disha Patani looked beautiful at her friend’s wedding. (Photo: Disha Patani/Instagram)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Disha Patani indeed has a great fan following and the actor too keeps them posted with her latest photos time and again.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Shweta Tiwari new look
Shweta Tiwari reveals body transformation: See her new look in 10 photos

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 18: Latest News

Advertisement