Disha Patani dances to dhol beats at friend’s wedding, watch her gorgeous photos and video

Disha Patani attended her friend’s wedding this week and proved herself to be quite the enthussiastic barati. The actor shared a few photos and videos from the wedding on her Instagram account, showing off her looks and her fun moments. In a video shared on her Instagram story, the Malang actor was seen doing the quintessentially ‘barati’ dance, while her photos showed off her various looks for the wedding events.

Disha wore a gorgeous white outfit for the wedding while she preferred a blue lehenga for a pre-wedding function. Disha wrote, “hair and makeup by ME😛 styling @aasthasharma ❤️ @arpitamehtaofficial.” Disha’s rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna wrote in the comments section, “Hair on POINT”.

Disha shared a photo of the newlyweds and wrote, “Congratulations my best friend and the most beautiful bride❤️.”

See Disha Patani’s new photos from her friend’s wedding here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Disha plays the selfie game well. (Photo: Disha Patani/Instagram) Disha plays the selfie game well. (Photo: Disha Patani/Instagram)

Disha is a poser. (Photo: Disha Patani/Instagram) Disha is a poser. (Photo: Disha Patani/Instagram)

Disha Patani looked beautiful at her friend’s wedding. (Photo: Disha Patani/Instagram) Disha Patani looked beautiful at her friend’s wedding. (Photo: Disha Patani/Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Disha Patani indeed has a great fan following and the actor too keeps them posted with her latest photos time and again.