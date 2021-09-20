Disha Patani shares her sketches, Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha comments

Actor Disha Patani has never failed to express her love for anime. Often her fans have seen the actor talking about anime characters. On Sunday, Disha turned her love for anime into a “stuck at home kinda hobby” as she took to sketching of some of her favourite characters from Tokyo Revengers. “My first ever attempt to sketch,” she wrote as she shared one of the sketches with her fans. Sharing another picture on her Instagram account, Disha asked, “who else enjoyed Tokyo Revengers?” Later, she shared the sketches as an Instagram post with a caption that read, “When you’re stuck at home kinda hobby. Hoping to get better at it.”

As soon as Disha shared the post, Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff was the first to comment. “Get well soooooon deeeeeshu,” she wrote. Disha’s fans admired her sketching skills and tagged her as a “Talented” actor. “Soo even dishapatani sees tokyo revengers,” read one comment. One of the Instagram users commented, “You are so talented mam,” while another said she has scope of improvement. “You can do better ma’am, I was also like you but now I have improved little bit…. hope to see your more drawings,” the comment read.

Disha was last seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai. The Prabhudheva-directorial was the first film to have simultaneous release at the theaters and on OTT platforms.

On the work front, Disha is gearing up for Ek Villain Returns. The action-thriller is directed by Mohit Suri. The film, which is a sequel of Suri’s 2014 film Ek Villain, also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

“Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for Ek Villain overwhelms me. I am sure with Ek Villain Returns, the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride,” Suri had said in a statement.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, the director revealed that in the second film “the girls are also playing villains.” Mohit Suri added that the filmmaker, along with producer Ekta Kapoor, is “trying to build on a whole series of villains and different characters, who are all connected to each other.” The film is scheduled to release on February 11 next year.