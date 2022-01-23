Disha Patani dances to Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein remix, ‘Why not OG cast?’ ask fans missing Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Actor Disha Patani has danced to the remixed version of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, a song from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s film Baazigar. The remix is the title track of Netflix’s new web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. In the video, Disha is seen wearing a black and silver shimmery slip short dress as she left her hair loose. She also sported a golden and white outfit as she tied her hair in two pigtails.

In the video, Disha says the line from the show, “Humare friend banoge (Will you be my friend)?” Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, and Anchal Singh in the lead roles. Posting the video, Netflix India captioned the post, “Can’t keep calm because the Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein dance mix is here. Come take this groovy challenge with us!” Disha has started #YKKAGroove Instagram Reels Challenge, with this video.

There have been mixed reactions to the video. While fans praised her dancing, others were rather aghast at another remix of an iconic song. One person wrote, “Remix karke saara gaana kharab kardiya (They have spoilt the entire song by remixing it).” “Yet another iconic song destroyed. The worst era of Bollywood music which lacks creative and soothing lyrics,” wrote another. “Why! My favourite SRK-Kajol song is ruined now. I can’t…,” one fan wrote. “Kya bana diya (What have they done),” one commented. “Ugh cringe,” commented another person. “Why not the original cast,” one fan wrote.

Talking about the song, Disha earlier told news agency ANI, that she was a fan of 90’s thrillers, as she enjoyed catchy music and drama. She added that she was ‘super thrilled’ to listen to Netflix’s new rendition of the song.

Disha Patani has also completed shooting for her film Yodha, which stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles.