‘You go girl’: Disha Patani cheers for Mouni Roy, Jacqueline Fernandez’s Cannes looks

Disha Patani is all cheers for her BFFs Mouni Roy and Jacqueline Fernandez as they unveiled their looks from the ongoing Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera. While Jacqueline attended an event organized by Chopard, a Swiss luxury jewellery brand and the official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, Mouni just posted stills from the festival premises without exactly disclosing the purpose behind her visit this year. The actor has been in the news as she announced separation with husband Suraj Nambiar.

Disha cheers for her BFFs

Disha Patani, who seems to have given the Cannes Film Festival a miss this year, was present there very much in spirit as she cheered on both Jacqueline and Mouni. “You go girl (red heart emoji),” Disha commented on Mouni’s photo dump from the Cannes Film Festival. Mouni, who posed in a balcony overlooking the French Riviera, while donning a black dress and overcoat hanging down her shoulders, shared the images on her Instagram handle on Tuesday with the caption, “Cannes & Chaos! Bonjour x.”