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‘You go girl’: Disha Patani cheers for Mouni Roy, Jacqueline Fernandez’s Cannes looks
Disha Patani sends shoutout to BFF Mouni Roy for her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival days after she announced divorce with Suraj Nambiar.
Disha Patani is all cheers for her BFFs Mouni Roy and Jacqueline Fernandez as they unveiled their looks from the ongoing Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera. While Jacqueline attended an event organized by Chopard, a Swiss luxury jewellery brand and the official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, Mouni just posted stills from the festival premises without exactly disclosing the purpose behind her visit this year. The actor has been in the news as she announced separation with husband Suraj Nambiar.
Disha cheers for her BFFs
Disha Patani, who seems to have given the Cannes Film Festival a miss this year, was present there very much in spirit as she cheered on both Jacqueline and Mouni. “You go girl (red heart emoji),” Disha commented on Mouni’s photo dump from the Cannes Film Festival. Mouni, who posed in a balcony overlooking the French Riviera, while donning a black dress and overcoat hanging down her shoulders, shared the images on her Instagram handle on Tuesday with the caption, “Cannes & Chaos! Bonjour x.”
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Around the same time, Jacqueline also shared a carousel of images from her appearance at the Chopard event on her Instagram handle. “Tonight for @chopard Miracle show in Cannes! Beautiful collection,” she wrote in the caption. Jacqueline was seen sporting a black fur dress and dazzling jewellery as she entered the venue, escorted by a man shielding her from the sun with an umbrella.
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She also shared pictures of her from the red carpet, being clicked in the corridor, and posing on the stairs. Jacqueline also offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse from her room, of her getting ready while wearing a bathing suit, and sporting wet, messy hair. Disha also commented on her post and wrote, “Beauty (red heart emoji).”
Disha’s support for Mouni amid divorce
Disha cheering for Mouni at Cannes comes amid her support extended to her friend days after she announced her divorce from Suraj Nambiar. Disha had earlier unfollowed Mouni’s estranged husband on Instagram, probably as a move to support her friend. Days after that, Mouni and Suraj issued a joint statement announcing their separation and requesting privacy from the media during the difficult time.
Also Read: Mouni Roy’s husband Suraj Nambiar dismisses infidelity, alimony rumours amid separation
“We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably,” read their statement. While Mouni has disabled Instagram comments, Suraj issued another statement on Tuesday, clearing the air on alimony rumours.
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