Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Disha Patani celebrates 4 years of Baaghi 2: ‘The character of Neha will live with me forever’

Baaghi 2 marked Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's first collaboration. The film released in 2018.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 30, 2022 9:37:55 pm
baaghi 2 tiger shroff disha pataniTiger Shroff and Disha Patani's Baaghi 2 released in 2018. (Photo: FoxStar Hindi/YouTube)

Baaghi 2, which starred Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, completed 4 years of its release today. The Ahmed Khan directorial released in 2018. Celebrating four years of Baaghi 2, Disha said that the character she played in the film will “live with me forever”.

“It doesn’t feel like 4 years that Baaghi 2 was released but yesterday. Neha has my heart and the character will live with me forever. The emotions that I went through while essaying the role, I haven’t completely been able to get the character out of my head because she had such intensity in her emotions, in her sadness, her love, everything,” she said in a statement.

Tiger Shroff shared a poster of Baaghi 2 on his Instagram stories. “4 years of a film that I am so grateful for and team I am so grateful for,” he wrote. He ended the short note by thanking the audience.

ALSO READ |Tiger Shroff is the biggest and youngest action hero of the industry: Heropanti 2 director Ahmed Khan

On the work front, Tiger will be seen next in Ahmed Khan directorial Heropanti 2, which will release on April 29. The actor also has Ganpath in the pipeline.

Disha, on the other hand, has interesting projects in her kitty. The actor recently finished shooting Karan Johar’s production venture Yodha. She will also be seen in Ek Villain 2.

