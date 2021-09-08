Disha Patani shares BTS video from her latest shoot, Krishna Shroff calls her ‘absolute smoke show’

Bollywood actor Disha Patani took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a behind-the-scenes video from a recent shoot. And it is not just Disha’s fans who are loving the video but also her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff.

Krishna took to the comments section and wrote, “Absolute smoke show. ” In the past, Krishna has often shared positive comments on Disha’s Instagram posts. The two also share many photos with each other, and it appears that they share a close bond.

While Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have never really opened up about their relationship on a public platform, Krishna Shroff has hinted about the influence they have on each other’s life. Krishna told Times Now Digital, “I think it is cool. I am happy to see my brother who has someone – a friend, best friend or a close friend or whatever they wanna call their relationship. It is cool to see him happy, to see him be able to be himself around someone.”

She added, “And I think as long as he is happy and she is happy – they are always laughing. We all have a great time together. I mean, it’s great. I want to see my brother happy at the end of the day. As long as he is happy, I am happy.”

On the film front, Disha Patani is looking forward to the release of Ek Villain Returns, where she stars alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.