Disha Patani receives warm birthday wish from Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff, see post

Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff sure shares a special bond with Disha Patani, and her latest post is proof. On Sunday, celebrating Disha’s birthday, Ayesha expressed that she loves the non-glamourous side of the actor “the most.” Sharing a picture of Disha that showed her petting calves, Ayesha wrote, “Happpppppyyyy birthday deeeeeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most!! ❤️❤️❤️🌸🌸🌸 @dishapatani.”

Actor Pulkit Samrat also wished her on her birthday. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Have a fab birthday Disha. Much love.” Producer Vikaas Kalantri shared an unseen picture of Disha from a beauty pageant that she had won; “Just so happy to see your evolution from where you were to where you are with pure grit and determination and hard work. Stay Blessed.”

Ahead of her birthday, Disha treated fans to a stunning photo of herself from her recent holiday getaway. In the picture, the actor is seen resting on the beach shore, flaunting her perfect bikini body.

Disha Patani, who made her debut with Telugu film Loafer in 2015, rose to fame when she featured in Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni The Untold Story. Later, the actor went onto to feature in several films such as Kung Fu Yoga, Baaghi 2, Malang and the latest being Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, in which she was seen alongside Salman Khan.