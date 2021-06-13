On Disha Patani’s birthday, revisiting her old ads and audition videos

Disha Patani is celebrating her 28th birthday today and the actor, who is known for her killer dance moves, started her journey in the entertainment business with ad commercials. Disha came into the limelight with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story but even before she made her debut in the movies, she had started to gather a large fan base with her social media presence. One of her early advertisements for a beverage brand had the audience talking about her.

Her Dairy Milk ad commercial with Kalidas Jayaram made her an instant favourite of the masses. At this time, Disha was winning hearts with her dance videos on social media and her pleasing personality in TVCs seemed to promise that she would have a bright future at the movies.

Her presence in this ad for a smartphone was proof that she could carry off the stylish clothes and had enough charism for the big screen.

Even though she had a short appearance in this Garnier ad, she made her presence felt.

In this ad, Disha displayed her effortless style that has since become her statement.

This nine year old audition video shows just how far Disha has come in her journey.

Disha was recently seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe. She will be soon be seen in Ek Villain Returns.

Happy Birthday, Disha Patani!