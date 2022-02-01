Disha Patani does a perfect backflip in her latest video, gets Tiger Shroff’s seal of approval

Actor Disha Patani nailed a backflip in her latest video, and her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff couldn’t help but be impressed. Tiger commented on the video, “Cleann (sic),” followed by fire and heart-eye emojis. Fans flooded her post with heart emojis, and heaped praise on her flexibility.

While Tiger and Disha refuse to confirm their relationship and maintain that they’re close friends, their outings and presence at each other’s family functions, speak volumes. The duo shared screen space in the music video Befikra, followed by the film Baaghi 2.

A few days ago, Disha Patani had danced to the remixed version of “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein”, a song from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s film Baazigar. The remix is the title track of Netflix’s new web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. In the video, Disha wore a black and silver shimmery slip short dress as she left her hair loose. While fans praised Disha, many were in two minds about the iconic song and wondered why it had to be remixed at all.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is looking forward to the release of Heropanti 2 and Ganpath. Disha Patani has Ek Villain Returns and Yodha in the pipeline.