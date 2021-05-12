Disha Patani and before, Salman Khan’s widening age gap with his leading ladies in numbers

Are you worried about ageing? Do those grey hairs, dark circles and lines on the face bother you? Well, you must take anti-ageing tips from the mainstream Bollywood heroes who continue to work with actresses much younger than them. Bhaijaan of Bollywood Salman Khan is no exception who is defying the science and is growing younger by the day. You don’t agree? It doesn’t matter since Bollywood filmmakers and casting directors think otherwise. For them, Sallu ‘bhai’ has stopped ageing after 1990.

Even Dabangg Khan believes he looks the same age as his co-actor Disha Patani, 27 years younger than him, in his latest actioner Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In a making video of the Prabhu Dheva directorial, while talking about Disha Patani’s work in the movie, Salman said, “She has done a great job in the movie. She has looked very beautiful. We look the same age too. No, she did not look my age, I looked like hers.” FYI, Salman is 55 and Disha is 28.

But this is not surprising for those who have been following the work of Salman. He has often romanced female actors 20 years younger than him whereas female actors younger than him have even essayed the role of his mother. Case in point: Sonali Kulkarni. She was nine years younger than Khan when she played his mother in the 2019 film Bharat. The average age of the actresses who have worked with Khan in his three-decades-long-career is 25.493 years.

In the first film of the hit franchise, Dabangg, Salman Khan, then 45, romanced a 23-year-old Sonakshi Sinha. Dabangg 3, which released in 2019, had him paired opposite 21-year-old Saiee Manjrekar, 33 years younger than Khan. She is the youngest actor Salman has been paired opposite. Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma are all in their 20s while Salman was around 50.

But who cares, because, in Hindi cinema, age is a number which affects the CV of an actress and not the superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. And it is not a trend that began recently, the ageist industry has been offering us combinations of a younger actress and a much older actor for decades now.

The last time Salman romanced an actor closer to his age was in the 1993 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun starring Madhuri Dixit. Madhuri is just two years younger than Salman. The only time Salman has been paired opposite an older woman is Sridevi with Chandra Mukhi (1993) and Chaand Kaa Tukdaa (1994).