Disha Patani, Ali Fazal, Neil Nitin Mukesh react to Johnny Depp-Amber Heard verdict: ‘This sets a precedent for some serious stuff for the future’

Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard concluded with both Depp and Heard being held guilty, but with Depp getting more in damages. The defamation case in Fairfax, Virginia and the libel case before it in the UK (which Heard won) has been followed by fans of the actors like a daily soap and ugly details of their married life have been discussed on social media like plot points and twists in a TV show or a movie.

With the verdict mostly going in Depp’s favour, fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean star were delighted, while Heard’s supporters claimed that the verdict was unfair. Meanwhile, celebrities in India have also reacted to the latest developments in the case. Here is what they are saying.

Disha Patani took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of Depp, in costume as Jack Sparrow. “Nobody can ever replace you Johnny Depp,” she wrote, presumably referring to Depp’s removal from the Pirates franchise (and other profitable properties) because of his legal troubles.

Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal’s response to the verdict was more mixed. Before it was announced, he asked his fans in Instagram stories if they were also watching it. “Oh this is next level anticipation. Is anybody else watching this?” he wrote.

After the verdict, however, he wrote, “Why??? Because this sets a precedent for some serious stuff for the future. Congratulations Mr Depp.”

This looks like a personal win 🏆 why ?? Because this sets a precedent stuff for the future .congrats mr depp 😊 pic.twitter.com/CCkx1gadm1 — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) June 2, 2022

Model-actor Kushal Tandon’s words were similar but more in favour of Depp. “This looks like a personal win 🏆 why ?? Because this sets a precedent stuff for the future .congrats mr depp 😊,” he tweeted.

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a photo of Depp in an Instagram story and wrote, “And there is justice.”

Singer-actor Sophie Choudry shared a photo of Depp and wrote, “Tell the world Johnny. Tell them Johnny Depp, I, Johnny Depp, a man, I’m a victim too of domestic violence and I know it’s a fair fight, and see how many people believe or side with you. 6 years later he told his truth and won both in & out of court.” She also added hashtags like #AbuseHasNoGender, #JusticeForJohnnyDepp, and #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard.