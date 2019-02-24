Will fight against discrimination faced by female Hepatitis B patients: Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, a Hepatitis B patient himself, today condemned the discrimination female survivors of the virus are subjected to in the country.

Bachchan, who is the World Health Organization’s Goodwill Ambassador for Hepatitis, was speaking at the launch of National Action Plan on combating viral hepatitis in India.

The Thugs of Hindostan actor said he has heard horrific stories of female survivors facing discrimination which have upset him a lot.

“The discrimination against women suffering from hepatitis B is condemnable. I have heard such horrific stories where married women were thrown out of their houses because they were suffering from hepatitis B,” he said.

Amitabh Bachchan caught the virus when he was operated for the injury he sustained during the shoot of Coolie in 1982. He has a 25 per cent functional liver.

“I thought if my voice and face can help bring awareness, then I will be glad to do so. If I can be the living example for the citizens of the country that despite being a hepatitis B patient, I am living normally,” he said.

Closing his speech, the actor once again emphasised how women deserve respect, and said he would fight against the discrimination they face till he is alive.

“Discrimination against women has been most disturbing for me. This shouldn’t happen. Women are half the power of the country, they are the strength of the country. They must be given the respect and dignity that all deserve.

“To be discriminated like this just because they are carrying hepatitis B virus is not acceptable. I will fight for this as long as I am alive,” he said.