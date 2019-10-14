Director Priyadarshan gets MP government’s Kishore Kumar award

Noted director and producer Priyadarshan, who has made several blockbuster Malayalam and Hindi films, was on Sunday conferred the Madhya Pradesh government’s National Kishore Kumar Samman for 2018-19 at a function in Khandwa, the birthplace of the legendary singer- actor.

Kishore Kumar died on October 13, 1987 in Mumbai.

Talking to reporters, Priyadarshan expressed regret that he could not meet the legend.

“I always wish I could meet him once. This honour is encouraging as I received it in Kishoreda’s birthplace,” he told reporters.

The award, instituted by MP Department of Culture, carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a citation, an official of MP Public Relations Department said.

According to the official, the Kishore Kumar Samman jury selected noted actor Waheeda Rehman for the award for 2017-18.

Minister for Culture Vijaylaxmi Sadho, who was present in Khandwa on Sunday, said the venue and date for honouring Rehman would be announced soon.

Kishore Kumar’s death anniversary was marked by a large number of people who arrived at his memorial here and played some of his golden hits.