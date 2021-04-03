Director Prem Soni tests positive for coronavirus, quarantined at home

Bollywood director Prem Soni, known for films like Main Aurr Mrs Khanna and Ishkq in Paris, on Saturday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine.

The director confirmed about his COVID-19 diagnosis to indianexpress.com. “Yes I have tested positive and I have isolated myself at home. Taking all precautions as required and being as responsible as I can to avoid spreading it,” Soni said.

On the work front, the director is gearing up for his comeback to the movies after a gap of eight years. Soni’s next is Laila Majnu, being produced by choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza and his wife Lizelle. Laila Majnu stars Iulia Vantur and Shashank Vyas in pivotal roles. Recently, Prem Soni had taken to Instagram to thank Remo for coming on board for the film.

“Extremely grateful & very happy to have @remodsouza sir & dear @lizelleremodsouza to be a part of our film @lailamanju and come on board as producers. I am extremely lucky to have a wonderful human being like him to support and be a part of this story.

“A big shout out to my producer partners @amittbasnet @idineshgupta & a special person my creative producer & a dear friend @svetlanasharma for believing in this story & nurturing this dream & last but not the least my brother my biggest support @avesthestar,” Prem Soni wrote a few days ago.

Soni was diagnosed with cancer of the gallbladder in 2012 but recovered after a year-long battle.