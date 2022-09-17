Director of Kangana Ranaut’s third film sensed ‘something was amiss’: ‘Overpowering director is the worst thing you can do’

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s early films saw her playing a variety of characters, from a fashion model to a girl-next-door. One of the films that she did back then was Suneel Darshan’s Shakalaka Boom Boom. The director-producer spoke about working with Kangana in a recent interview and said that he could sense that “something was amiss.”

Darshan recalled that when he first watched her in Gangster, he was in complete awe of her talents. He told Siddharth Kannan, “When I watched her in Gangster, I said, ‘My god, look at this girl. This is Meena Kumari in the making’.”

When asked about working with her, Darshan said that he felt “something was amiss.” He shared, “I also felt that overpowering a director is the worst thing that you can do to a film because the language of the cinema, the treatment of cinema, is what the director does. And if an actor walks on to the set and starts overpowering the director… the power games that come…” He added, “I met a few directors subsequently at an event one day and they were all discussing this.”

The director was quick to add that he is still a fan of Kangana’s acting and believes that she should act in more movies. “Even today, I really respect Kangana’s acting prowess but I feel that she should limit herself to be an actor and do more films. Because otherwise, the Indian film industry is missing out on one hell of a great actress,” he said.

Kangana was last seen in Dhaakad. Her upcoming films include Emergency and Tejas. She had previously announced the next film in the Manikarnika franchise as well. Kangana is also directing Emergency, in which she is playing the role of former PM Indira Gandhi. She is also directing Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.