Director Indra Kumar on Total Dhamaal: We have tried our best to not leave you with any complaints

The trailer of Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s Total Dhamaal was launched on Monday. The cast and filmmaker Indra Kumar spoke about the comedy and the experience of working together on the film in a media interaction post the trailer launch.

Kumar, who has previously helmed Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal, promised that the third movie in the franchise would make the audience laugh till their sides hurt.

Stating that he has left no stone unturned in an effort to deliver the goods, the Total Dhamaal filmmaker said, “I agree Double Dhamaal was good but not as good as first Dhamaal. So, in Total Dhamaal, we have tried our best to not leave you with any complaints.”

Indra Kumar also spoke about Sanjay Dutt’s absence in the movie, as the actor had previously played a significant role in the Dhamaal films. “It would have been a lot more fun if Sanjay Dutt had been there, but his dates were not available. And it left both of us unhappy,” said the director.

Sharing that the movie was a dream project, Kumar said, “This is like a dream project for all of us. Getting all these guys together is not easy, but we got them. We thank them. But I would thank Ajay because he got them together.”

Total Dhamaal will hit screens on February 22.