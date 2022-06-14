Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi on Samrat Prithviraj’s failure, casting Akshay Kumar: ‘Still unclear to me what problem they had’

Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi says after several actors and production banners turned down the story of Samrat Prithviraj, it was YRF and Akshay Kumar who came forward to become a part of project. “It’s known that I wrote the story for Sunny Deol 18 years back. He was even ready to produce it. But the market did not support it back then.”

After being in the making for a long time, Samrat Prithviraj, starring Akshay in the titular role, along with Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana and Manav Vij, released on June 3. The film’s dismal performance has however fueled up a debate around the depiction of the king and the historical facts the film takes cues from.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who returned to direction after four years, said the film was being targeted politically. “I would appreciate if historians raise objections or present their side to the story. Just because you don’t agree with my side doesn’t mean you’ll reject it all together. That’s not how history functions,” Dwivedi told Navbharat Times.

“Historians should keep their debate outside cinema halls. They should watch movies like movies and refrain from dragging politics and religion into it. This film tells a lot more than just the valour of Prithviraj,” he added.

Samrat Prithviraj is reportedly made at a budget of Rs 200 crore. But, despite the film’s huge canvas and grandeur, it failed to strike a chord with the audience, already being declared one of the biggest disasters from YRF and Akshay Kumar in recent times.

Taking all the reviews and reactions in his stride, Dwivedi, however claimed that he failed to understand what problem the audience had. He said, “YRF presented this story at a huge scale. But people had a problem. It’s still unclear to me what problem they had. The writers did an honest job about following the historical facts. We are well aware about our storytelling responsibilities.”

Prior to the film’s release, many also pointed out at the increasing age gap between Akshay Kumar and his female co-stars. Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who makes her Bollywood debut in Samrat Prithviraj, is almost 30 years younger to him. Dwivedi had a word to share on that matter too.

Taking us back to the era of mythological television shows, Dwivedi said, “If you take iconic TV shows of India, the age of the main lead did not match with the character he played. Lord Krishna was dusky in complexion but the actors who played him were fair and young. Prithviraj Kapoor played Akbar but he wasn’t like him. Every filmmaker looks at Akshay as per his own vision. If you don’t like the film or character, that’s your right. But to unleash a movement for it is unfair.”

Samrat Prithviraj continues to face the stronghold of Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the box office. Many trade experts predict that the Akshay Kumar historical drama will earn only a lifetime collection of Rs 65 crore.