Director-actor Nishikant Kamat hospitalised

Nishikant Kamat was last seen in Bhavesh Joshi. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda)

Director-actor Nishikant Kamat has been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. He is reportedly in a critical condition.

Nishikant Kamat is known for directing films like Dombivali Fast, Drishyam, Rocky Handsome, Force among others. His directorial debut Dombivali Fast won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2006.

Nishikant Kamat has also acted in films like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Daddy among others. Recently, he was involved as a creative producer on the ZEE5 web series The Final Call.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd