Director accuses Dinesh Vijan of stalling his film for three years, claims Amar Kaushik stopped taking his calls: ‘They are consumed by big movies’

Starring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi, the film Pooja Meri Jaan, directed by Navjot Gulati, was made under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. By 2022, shooting had wrapped, and post-production was completed, signalling an imminent release. However, it is yet to happen. Recently, Gulati revealed that more than three years later, the film remains caught in a state of uncertainty. He told Variety India, “My father passed away in 2024. When he was on the deathbed for almost like three months, he kept asking me, ‘When is your film coming?’ He left the world, but the film still remains in limbo.”

The report by the publication claimed that initially, the plan was to release the film digitally on JioCinema, but following the merger of JioCinema with Disney+ Hotstar, the new leadership reportedly informed producers that films originally commissioned under Jio could be sold to other platforms. The producers pitched the film to other streaming services, creating further delays.

“One platform wants to buy the film, but their price negotiation has been going on for the last nine months now. This is an unending cycle. They will never sell it unless they get the price they’re looking for. The reality is, they are so consumed by big movies now that they don’t care about the small films they have made,” Gulati said as he brought up Vadh 2, which was also commissioned as an OTT release, but later released in theatres. He questioned why Maddock Films wasn’t doing the same for his film.

Adding to his frustration, Gulati alleged that co-producer Amar Kaushik, (director of the Stree franchise and Bhediya) has stopped responding to his calls. “I’m tired of calling and texting and yet not hearing back. The only reason I’m telling this to the world is because they refuse to have any sort of accountability,” he said and added that he fears that if he doesn’t do something, “the film will never be released because they don’t care about it.”

Gulati expressed how the film’s stalled release has affected his career. “Their life doesn’t depend on this small film, but mine does. I’m not getting any work because this film is not releasing. Everyone thinks it might not be a good film, which is not actually the case. Everyone has liked the film. But when your film doesn’t release despite being ready for three years and that too with a top producer, people look at you with questioning eyes.”

He also offered a potential solution, suggesting that if the producers are unwilling to release it, he could buy it back. “If they’re clearly not getting the profit they’re seeking, at least give me an option to buy it back. I’ll find someone who likes the film and can buy it and release it.”

Gulati added that fans of both lead actresses frequently reach out to him on social media, eager for updates, and he has no answers to provide. He emphasised that the production house could still opt for a theatrical release, noting that it is “a choice more than anything.”