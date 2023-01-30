scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Diplo wears ‘Aishwarya Rai’ t-shirt to close Lollapalooza India day 2, plays ‘Oo Antava’ mix

The day two highlight performers at the festival were Prateek Kuhad, Cigarettes After Sex, The Strokes, Divine and The Wombats.

DiploDiplo performing at Lollapalooza India. (Photo: Diplo/Instagram)

On the closing day of Lollapalooza India, there were songs, dance, mixes and a T-shirt that caught everyone’s attention. Popular American DJ Diplo lived up to the hype as he brought the house down at the day two of the international music festival.

Diplo played his energetic set for an hour, blasting hits after hits. But what caught the eyes of many who attended the festival was his t-shirt which had ‘Aishwarya Rai’ written on it, along with pictures of the star.

Also Read |K-Pop star Jackson Wang arrives in Mumbai for Lollapalooza, gets mobbed by fans. Watch

The DJ at one point also played a remix of Pushpa’s global chartbuster Oo Antava, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, taking his Indian fans by surprise and eventually leaving them in awe.

 

Lollapalooza was held at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse and had thousands of music enthusiasts grooving, singing and headbanging. The day two highlight performers at the festival were Prateek Kuhad, Cigarettes After Sex, Divine, The Wombats and The Strokes.

Cigarettes After Sex, the American dream pop band, had audience waiting for them for hours–standing near the stage, picking the perfect spot for them to watch the much-loved group in action.

Also Read |Lollapalooza India Day 1: ‘Lightning and thunder’ as Imagine Dragons, AP Dhillon dazzle crowd

Even Prateek Kuhad, one of the biggest names of the Indian independent music scene, performed to a full house, as audience swayed to his soothing melodies, including Tum Jab Paas Aati Ho, Kasoor, Tune Kaha, Dil Beparwah. After his performance, Kuhad got off the stage and greeted scores of his fans as the music–and fireworks–reached crescendo.

Lollapalooza India featured a mix of Indian and international acts including AP Dhillon, Imagibe Dragons, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler, Imanbek, Kasablanca, Apashe, Raveena, The Yellow Diary, Bloodywood, Sandunes, Aswekeepsearching, The F16s, Kayan, Tejas, House of Hashbass, Madboy/Mink, T.ill APES, Kumail, Kavya, Mali, Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Easy Wanderlings, Abhi Meer, Bombay Brass, Parimal Shais, Siri, Tracy De Sa and Aadya.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...

The festival has come to Asia for the first time, brought to the country by BookMyShow, as the festival’s co-producer and promoter.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-01-2023 at 12:40 IST
Next Story

Markets trade firm in early trade

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul
20 best photos from Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s wedding
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close