Diplo wears ‘Aishwarya Rai’ t-shirt to close Lollapalooza India day 2, plays ‘Oo Antava’ mix

On the closing day of Lollapalooza India, there were songs, dance, mixes and a T-shirt that caught everyone’s attention. Popular American DJ Diplo lived up to the hype as he brought the house down at the day two of the international music festival.

Diplo played his energetic set for an hour, blasting hits after hits. But what caught the eyes of many who attended the festival was his t-shirt which had ‘Aishwarya Rai’ written on it, along with pictures of the star.

The DJ at one point also played a remix of Pushpa’s global chartbuster Oo Antava, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, taking his Indian fans by surprise and eventually leaving them in awe.

Lollapalooza was held at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse and had thousands of music enthusiasts grooving, singing and headbanging. The day two highlight performers at the festival were Prateek Kuhad, Cigarettes After Sex, Divine, The Wombats and The Strokes.

Cigarettes After Sex, the American dream pop band, had audience waiting for them for hours–standing near the stage, picking the perfect spot for them to watch the much-loved group in action.

Even Prateek Kuhad, one of the biggest names of the Indian independent music scene, performed to a full house, as audience swayed to his soothing melodies, including Tum Jab Paas Aati Ho, Kasoor, Tune Kaha, Dil Beparwah. After his performance, Kuhad got off the stage and greeted scores of his fans as the music–and fireworks–reached crescendo.

Lollapalooza India featured a mix of Indian and international acts including AP Dhillon, Imagibe Dragons, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler, Imanbek, Kasablanca, Apashe, Raveena, The Yellow Diary, Bloodywood, Sandunes, Aswekeepsearching, The F16s, Kayan, Tejas, House of Hashbass, Madboy/Mink, T.ill APES, Kumail, Kavya, Mali, Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Easy Wanderlings, Abhi Meer, Bombay Brass, Parimal Shais, Siri, Tracy De Sa and Aadya.

The festival has come to Asia for the first time, brought to the country by BookMyShow, as the festival’s co-producer and promoter.