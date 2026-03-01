Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Dipika Kakar reveals she is ‘still in pain’ after surgery to remove 13mm cyst: ‘The nature of pain keeps changing’
Television actor Dipika Kakar recently underwent a surgery to remove a 13-mm cyst. She has now shared an update on her health condition.
A few months after being diagnosed with liver cancer, television actor Dipika Kakar recently underwent another surgery to remove a 13-mm cyst. Following her discharge from the hospital, she shared a new vlog on YouTube, updating fans on her current health condition. Meanwhile, her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, posted a video of the family enjoying Iftar together during Ramadan.
Talking about her latest surgery, Dipika said, “Last night we returned home. The entire procedure went smoothly. People prepare you that it might recur, but when it actually happens, the way it feels—it takes time to deal with it. It took me some time too. And it was so sudden because we found out and the doctor said, ‘Let’s get admitted on Monday.’ Plus, in between, it was our anniversary.”
The actor further added, “This time, when I was going in for the procedure, I was very anxious. I was crying a lot. The doctors calmed me down. This time, the procedure wasn’t in the OT; it was in the CT room. It’s a process called RFA, where they burned my cyst, and because it was very small, we were able to do it this way. If it had been bigger, the procedure would have been more difficult.”
ALSO READ | Dipika Kakar’s second surgery went on for more than 2 hours, Shoaib Ibrahim shares, ‘she is in a lot of pain’
Dipika Kakar then thanked her fans for their constant love and support, and even got her little son, Ruhaan, to express gratitude towards everyone. “I still feel pain in the area where it was done. It’s a pulling pain when I move. This time, when I regained consciousness, I felt a lot of pain. When I came back to my ward, I read comments and found all of you praying for me — that gives a lot of strength. Whenever I read your comments, I am just in tears.”
In Shoaib Ibrahim’s vlog, Dipika shared that observing the Ramadan fasts would have been difficult in the hospital, and said she was grateful to be able to join the family for iftar at home. “The pain is eventually getting better with time. It is healing, so the nature of pain keeps changing. I am glad that Shoaib is doing iftar, sitting together with the kids and everyone else,” she said. Towards the end of his vlog, Shoaib bought a rose flower for Dipika, and handed it over to his wife through Ruhaan.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05