Dipika Kakar reveals she is ‘still in pain’ after surgery to remove 13mm cyst: ‘The nature of pain keeps changing’

A few months after being diagnosed with liver cancer, television actor Dipika Kakar recently underwent another surgery to remove a 13-mm cyst. Following her discharge from the hospital, she shared a new vlog on YouTube, updating fans on her current health condition. Meanwhile, her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, posted a video of the family enjoying Iftar together during Ramadan.

Talking about her latest surgery, Dipika said, “Last night we returned home. The entire procedure went smoothly. People prepare you that it might recur, but when it actually happens, the way it feels—it takes time to deal with it. It took me some time too. And it was so sudden because we found out and the doctor said, ‘Let’s get admitted on Monday.’ Plus, in between, it was our anniversary.”