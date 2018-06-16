Dipika Kakar: Paltan is like Border

Dipika Kakar will make her Bollywood debut with J P Dutta’s Paltan. Dipika Kakar will make her Bollywood debut with J P Dutta’s Paltan.

TV actor Dipika Kakar, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the war based film Paltan, says getting directed by veteran filmmaker J P Dutta was an honour.

“It has been a privilege and an honour that I got a chance to work in a film that has been directed by J P Dutta sir. That was actually an honour for me because we have grown up watching his films,” Dipika told IANS.

The actor says the shooting days of Paltan “have been an experience”.

Asked about her role, Dipika said, “Paltan is like Border… It is a war based film. I am one of the girls of the soldier who goes on the border front. I am playing the role opposite Gurmeet (Gurmeet Choudhary).”

Paltan will release on September 7. The film is based on the Nathu La and Cho La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border.

The film also features Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane.

