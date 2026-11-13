After questioning Sai Pallavi as Sita, OG Dipika Chikhlia says she predicted Ramayana’s success

Actor Dipika Chikhlia, who became a household name after playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, has reacted to the phenomenal box office run of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The actor said she had expected the Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer to perform well, given its scale, star cast and visual effects. She also encouraged audiences to experience the film in theatres.

During a recent interaction with paparazzi, Dipika was informed about Ramayana crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide. The actor said she had anticipated the film’s success and had previously expressed confidence in the project.

“See, I told you right that the film is well-made and is bound to be a hit. It has so many big stars. See how it crossed 900-1000 crore in just 4-5 days. Superb,” she said.

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Praising the film’s presentation, she added, “Yes, the movie is good, and so many big stars and VFX, all of it is so beautiful.”

Dipika also urged photographers to watch the film in theatres, describing it as a good cinematic experience.

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ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 8 LIVE UPDATES: Ranbir Kapoor’s gets his first Rs 1,000 cr film

What Dipika Chikhlia had said about Sai Pallavi playing Sita

Dipika had shared her views on Sai Pallavi’s casting as Sita in July, ahead of the film’s release. In an interview with Variety India, she praised Sai’s acting abilities but said she would reserve her judgment on the casting until she saw the actor in the role. Commenting on Sai’s appearance as Sita, she specifically pointed out that the depiction of Sita with curly hair was not mentioned in the epic.

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“I have seen her work. She’s a phenomenal actor. But I don’t know how she’ll look like Sita. Once we see her, we’ll know. Sitaji with curly hair is not mentioned in Ramayan,” Dipika had said.

Dipika also believed that the new adaptation would inevitably be compared with Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, given how deeply the television series continues to resonate with audiences.

“I think our Ramayan will weigh very heavily on the Ramayana film. Our Ramayan was also watched by the new generation when it aired on Doordarshan during the pandemic. So, it’s very difficult to erase that,” she said.

Dipika had said she wouldn’t have joined Ramayana even if approached

Dipika had also spoken about Arun Govil playing King Dasharath in Ramayana. In an eariler interview with The Times of India, she admitted that she found it difficult to picture her former co-star, who famously played Lord Ram, in another role. “If you played Ram, then you are Ram,” she said.

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She also revealed that she was never approached for the film and would not have accepted a role even if offered, as she could not imagine playing anyone other than Sita.

“Once I played Sita, I don’t think I can play any other character in Ramayan,” she said.

Ramayana crosses Rs 1,000 crore worldwide

Meanwhile, Ramayana has achieved a major box office milestone within eight days of its theatrical release on November 5. According to Sacnilk, the film had collected Rs 1,033.55 crore in worldwide gross by the end of Thursday, November 12, becoming the third-fastest Indian film to enter the Rs 1,000 crore club.

Its domestic net collection stood at Rs 564.60 crore, while the India gross was Rs 675.05 crore. Overseas markets contributed Rs 358.50 crore to the worldwide total.

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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the two-part cinematic adaptation features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Arun Govil portrays King Dasharath.

The film’s music has been composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The second instalment is scheduled to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2028.