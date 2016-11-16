Dipannita Sharma to make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s web series

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actor Dipannita Sharma will make her web series debut with Ekta Kapoor’s production. Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actor Dipannita Sharma will make her web series debut with Ekta Kapoor’s production.

Model-actress Dipannita Sharma will make her digital debut with producer Ekta Kapoor’s ALT Balaji’s yet untitled web series. She says the show’s concept drew her to it.

“If this concept was offered to me on any other medium as well, I would’ve taken it up. It’s such an interesting, brave and intense subject and you can trust Ekta to do an amazing job on it. The digital world is an unexplored space and the creative freedom with it only makes you want to dive deep into it,” Dipannita said in a statement.

The series promises a fresh, modern and relatable tale on how someone can possibly find a soulmate in a person, other than the one they are married to. The show will see Dipannita in a bold and independent avatar opposite actor Sameer Soni.

The story unfolds as Sameer’s character falls in love with another woman while dealing with situations that Dipannita’s character undergoes.

Talking about her role in the web series, she said: “I play the role of a woman whose husband falls in love with someone else and I must say that playing such a role was emotionally draining. But my co-stars and crew were so wonderful, that getting into the skin of the character came easily.”

Launching early next year, ALT Balaji marks Ekta’s ambitious foray into the digital domain, with her application, which will showcase exclusive, original and never-seen-before content.

Dipannita, who featured in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, said: “It’s something I’ve never played before and to get the right emotions to the forefront was very important to ensure the audience experiences what we are trying to bring forth.”

