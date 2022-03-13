Dino Morea says filmmakers don’t cast him because of his looks: ‘Being good-looking sometimes works against you…’

After a successful stint as a supermodel, Dino Morea made his Bollywood debut in Raaz, twenty years back. However, the actor feels that he has been underutilised by filmmakers, and interestingly reasons his ‘good looks’ for the same.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about how he feels it’s bizarre that makers have not cast him because he is ‘too good-looking.’

“Directors don’t see me differently. I just get the feedback that you are good looking. I find it very bizarre, what’s my look got to do with casting me in a certain character. Just cast me. I can change my look. Being good looking sometimes works against you in Bollywood,” he told the publication.

The Empire actor also shared that he feels everyone in the film industry is running only after ’12 actors’, as he said, “Out of them a few of them will guarantee you seat in the cinemas but the others are just projection.”

Recently basking in the success of his web series The Empire, Dino opened up about how it has helped him break out of his image. He mentioned how with the show he could prove he can do a lot more, saying that now makers are willing to take risks because of certain casting directors who can see him beyond his looks.

On the work front, Dino Morea has two Telugu films in his kitty. He was last seen donning a dark character for Disney Plus Hotstar show The Empire.