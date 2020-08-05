Dino Morea quashes report of hosting Sushant Singh Rajput at house party: Do not drag my name into this

Dino Morea has reacted to claims of partying with Sushant Singh Rajput a day before his death. Dino Morea has reacted to claims of partying with Sushant Singh Rajput a day before his death.

Bollywood actor Dino Morea has quashed a report of a party at his home on June 13, a day before Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor took to Twitter and shared a video in which claims of a party at his residence were made by Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane.

“There was never any such gathering at my residence, pls get your facts right before making these allegations,” Dino Morea wrote on Twitter. He added, “DO NOT drag my name into this as I have no connection whatsoever with this.”

There was never any such gathering at my residence , pls get your facts right before making these allegations. DO NOT drag my name into this as I have no connection whatsoever with this. https://t.co/IsxnKo4k4h — Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) August 4, 2020

Also read | Anupam Kher on Sushant Singh Rajput case: Who is and isn’t at fault should be found out

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. His death has stirred debate around nepotism and his family has filed an abetment to suicide case in Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd