Toggle Menu
Inside producer Dinesh Vijan’s reception: Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer-Deepika attendhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/dinesh-vijan-wedding-reception-deepika-padukone-ranveer-singh-photos-5495752/

Inside producer Dinesh Vijan’s reception: Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer-Deepika attend

Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh were recently seen letting their hair down at the wedding reception of producer Dinesh Vijan.

dinesh vijan wedding reception
Dinesh Vijan got married to Pramita Tanwar on December 13. (Photo credit: Diana Penty/Instagram)

Maddock Films head Dinesh Vijan, who tied the knot last week, hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai recently. The filmmaker’s reception was a big starry celebration as it was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood, including director Karan Johar, actors Kartik Aaryan, Diana Penty, Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, among others.

Kriti Sanon, who has been part of films produced by Maddock films, shard a couple of photos from inside the event. She shared selfies with Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar and others on her Instagram account. In a video, we see Kriti and Rajkummar dancing together on Deepika’s track “Second Hand Jawaani”. Later, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted setting the stage on fire with their dance moves.

Ranveer did not leave a chance to promote his film Simmba even at Dinesh’s reception. The actor danced his heart out on newly released track “Aankh Marey”. He could be seen matching steps with Kartik Aaryan on the peppy dance number.

kriti sanon with homi adjania
Kriti Sanon shared photo with Homi Adjania. (Photo credit: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
Kriti sanon and rajkummar rao
Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao danced on Stree song “Milegi Milegi” at Dinesh Vijan’s reception. (Photo credit: Kriti Sanon)
Dinesh Vijan reception
Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and others attended Dinesh Vijan’s reception in Mumbai. (Photo: Kriti Sanon)
Sonakshi Sinha strikes a pose with Juno Chopra, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey. (Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)
kriti sanon
Karan Johar looked dapper at Dinesh Vijan’s reception. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)
kriti sanon photos
Kriti Sanon shared another photo from the event. (Photo: Kriti Sanon)
diana penty with karan johar
Diana Penty struck a selfie pose with Dinesh and Karan Johar. (Photo: Diana Penty/Instagram)
vaani kapoor and kartik aaryan
Kartik Aaryan, Diana, Bhumi Pednekar and Vaani Kapoor at Dinesh Vijan’s reception. (Photo: Diana Penty/Instagram)
sonakshi sinha and diana penty photos
Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty at Dinesh Vijan reception. (Photo: Diana Penty/Instagram)
deepika padukone photos
Cocktail co-stars Deepika and Diana strike a pose. (Photo: Diana Penty)

The event also saw presence of Diana Penty, who started her acting career with Cocktail, a 2013 film. The film also starred Deepika.

Advertising

Diana took to social media to share a photo of herself with Deepika from the reception.

Apart from Deepika, Ranveer, Karitk and Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon, the reception was also attended by Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android