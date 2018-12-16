Inside producer Dinesh Vijan’s reception: Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer-Deepika attend

Maddock Films head Dinesh Vijan, who tied the knot last week, hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai recently. The filmmaker’s reception was a big starry celebration as it was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood, including director Karan Johar, actors Kartik Aaryan, Diana Penty, Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, among others.

Kriti Sanon, who has been part of films produced by Maddock films, shard a couple of photos from inside the event. She shared selfies with Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar and others on her Instagram account. In a video, we see Kriti and Rajkummar dancing together on Deepika’s track “Second Hand Jawaani”. Later, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted setting the stage on fire with their dance moves.

Ranveer did not leave a chance to promote his film Simmba even at Dinesh’s reception. The actor danced his heart out on newly released track “Aankh Marey”. He could be seen matching steps with Kartik Aaryan on the peppy dance number.

The event also saw presence of Diana Penty, who started her acting career with Cocktail, a 2013 film. The film also starred Deepika.

Diana took to social media to share a photo of herself with Deepika from the reception.

Apart from Deepika, Ranveer, Karitk and Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon, the reception was also attended by Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor.