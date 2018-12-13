Inside Dinesh Vijan’s pre-wedding celebrations

Maddock Films head Dinesh Vijan is all set to tie the knot. The filmmaker had a pre-wedding celebration on Wednesday, which was attended by many actors including Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor among others. The event was a private ceremony where Dinesh’s close friends and family members joined the celebration.

Going by the photos on social media, it looks like the actors had a fun reunion with the director. Sanon, who has worked on a few projects with Dinesh Vijan, shared clicks from the evening.

Raveena Tandon, who was one of the guests at the event, shared photos on her Instagram stories revealing what a fun night it was for her. The actor also marked her presence at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding.

Apart from the actors, Stree director Amar Kaushik and filmmaker Homi Adjania were present at the event as well. Reports suggest that Dinesh’s wedding will be held on December 14.

On the work front, Maddock Films had a successful year with Stree being one of the biggest hits of the year. Now, the production house is looking forward to Lukka Chuppi starring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan.

The production house will also be producing Arjun Patiala, Made In China and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala.