Toggle Menu
Inside Dinesh Vijan’s pre-wedding celebrationshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/dinesh-vijan-pre-wedding-celebration-varun-dhawan-kartik-aaryan-photos-5491448/

Inside Dinesh Vijan’s pre-wedding celebrations

Dinesh Vijan's pre wedding ceremony was attended by Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon among others.

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon pose for a selfie with Dinesh Vijan
Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon pose for a selfie with Dinesh Vijan. (Photo credit: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

Maddock Films head Dinesh Vijan is all set to tie the knot. The filmmaker had a pre-wedding celebration on Wednesday, which was attended by many actors including Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor among others. The event was a private ceremony where Dinesh’s close friends and family members joined the celebration.

Going by the photos on social media, it looks like the actors had a fun reunion with the director. Sanon, who has worked on a few projects with Dinesh Vijan, shared clicks from the evening.

dinesh vijan photos
Varun Dhawan with Dinesh Vijan. (Photo credit: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)
dinesh vijan wedding
Raveena Tandon posted a perfect photo. (Photo credit: Raveena Tandon/Instagram)

Raveena Tandon, who was one of the guests at the event, shared photos on her Instagram stories revealing what a fun night it was for her. The actor also marked her presence at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding.

Apart from the actors, Stree director Amar Kaushik and filmmaker Homi Adjania were present at the event as well. Reports suggest that Dinesh’s wedding will be held on December 14.

Advertising

On the work front, Maddock Films had a successful year with Stree being one of the biggest hits of the year. Now, the production house is looking forward to Lukka Chuppi starring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan.

The production house will also be producing Arjun Patiala, Made In China and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android