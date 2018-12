Dinesh Vijan ties the knot with Pramita Tanwar, see photos

Maddock Films founder and filmmaker Dinesh Vijan tied the knot with Pramita Tanwar on Thursday.

The wedding took place in Mumbai and was attended by Krit Sanon, Nupur Sanon, Aparshakti Khurana, Varun Sharma and Raveena Tandon among others.

A pre-wedding party was held last night which was attended by Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan among others. The event was a private affair with only Dinesh’s close friends and family members in attendance.

See Dinesh Vijan and Pramita Tanwar’s wedding photos here:

Dinesh Vijan is known backing films like Being Cyrus, Love Aaj Kal and the recently released blockbuster Stree. Pramita Tanwar is, reportedly, a Dubai-based real-estate agent.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon upcoming film Luka Chuppi will also be produced by Dinesh Vijan. He also has Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon starrer Arjun Patiala, and Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer Made in China in the pipeline.

We wish a happy married life to Dinesh and Pramita.