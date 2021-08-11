If Dimple Kapadia said no, would have scrapped Dil Chahta Hai: Farhan Akhtar’s thank you notes for his cast, crew

Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai (DCH) celebrated 20 years of its release on August 10th. The film became a cult classic that has earned accolades for its aesthetics, technical excellence and most importantly, the nuances of relationships that it celebrated.

On Tuesday, the film’s director Farhan Akhtar, stars like Priety Zinta and others celebrated the film’s 20th anniversary. Later in the day, Farhan took to his Twitter handle and shared tidbits from the film as he thanked his film’s cast and crew.

Farhan, in one tweet dedicated to Dimple Kapadia, said that he would have to “scrap” the film if she had not agreed to do DCH. Dimple played Tara Jaiswal in the 2001 film.

I think if you had said no, I’d probably have had to scrap making the film. Tara was written for you and thank my lucky stars that you said yes. Forever grateful. #DimpleKapadia ❤️ #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/K7ths0iCwl — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

Farhan also thanked Preity Zinta for believing in his film and agreeing to do it much before the final draft of the film was even ready.

It could only be you @realpreityzinta as Shalini.. so thank you for saying yes way before a final draft and anyone else being cast .. your faith meant so much to me. ❤️ #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/wo9qIfK6nc — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

Farhan then noted Sonali Kulkarni’s performance, calling her the ‘woh ladki hai kahan’ girl.

The question ‘woh ladki hai kahan’ could not have found a better answer than you @sonalikulkarni .. thank you for being an absolute joy to work with. ❤️ #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/qXDTG8un3o — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

Farhan also took the opportunity to mark the beautiful friendship that was the crux of his directorial debut. He mentioned Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna who played Akash Malhotra, Sameer Mulchandani and Siddharth “Sid” Sinha respectively.

Ya toh dosti gehri thi ya ye photo 3D thi.. thank you Aamir, Saif & Akshaye for your belief in the script, in a first time writer/director & for bringing Akash, Sameer & Sid to life in your own uniquely amazing way. Love you guys. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/J0QElVuOcX — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

He also remembered and thanked the film’s crew, and wrote that he missed Hassan Kutty, calling him his collaborator, teacher and thanked him for being the “best script & continuity supervisor.”

What also stood out in DCH is not only the film’s story and characters, it is also the beautiful music composed by Shankar- Ehsaan- Loy, the songs and lyrics written by Javed Akhtar.

Dil Chahta Hai is as much it’s performances and script as it is it’s music & lyrics. Thank you @Shankar_Live @EhsaanNoorani @loy_mendonsa @Javedakhtarjadu for a mind blowing album and the best time ever putting it together. Love you all. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/pQr9eQqT1s — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

It’s one thing to dream it, quite another to translate it with no compromise on celluloid. You’re an absolute star Ravi .. @dop007 .. thank you for your talent and your faith in a new director. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/Ul4Ro0dWQb — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

Farhan, who stayed away from the director’s chair after helming Don 2 – The King Is Back in 2011 is finally getting back to direction. On 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan Akhtar gave a gift to his fans by announcing his directorial titled Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip film featuring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

The film is touted as a fun female road trip which will go on floors early next year.