Wednesday, August 11, 2021
If Dimple Kapadia said no, would have scrapped Dil Chahta Hai: Farhan Akhtar’s thank you notes for his cast, crew

Farhan Akhtar, the director of Dil Chahta Hai, remembered and thanked his cast and crew as he celebrated 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai on August 10.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
Updated: August 11, 2021 11:48:01 am
Dil Chahta Hai turned 20 on August 10, 2021. (Photos: Farhan Akhtar/Twitter)

Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai (DCH) celebrated 20 years of its release on August 10th. The film became a cult classic that has earned accolades for its aesthetics, technical excellence and most importantly, the nuances of relationships that it celebrated.

On Tuesday, the film’s director Farhan Akhtar, stars like Priety Zinta and others celebrated the film’s 20th anniversary. Later in the day, Farhan took to his Twitter handle and shared tidbits from the film as he thanked his film’s cast and crew.

Farhan, in one tweet dedicated to Dimple Kapadia, said that he would have to “scrap” the film if she had not agreed to do DCH. Dimple played Tara Jaiswal in the 2001 film.

Farhan also thanked Preity Zinta for believing in his film and agreeing to do it much before the final draft of the film was even ready.

Farhan then noted Sonali Kulkarni’s performance, calling her the ‘woh ladki hai kahan’ girl.

Farhan also took the opportunity to mark the beautiful friendship that was the crux of his directorial debut. He mentioned Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna who played Akash Malhotra, Sameer Mulchandani and Siddharth “Sid” Sinha respectively.

He also remembered and thanked the film’s crew, and wrote that he missed Hassan Kutty, calling him his collaborator, teacher and thanked him for being the “best script & continuity supervisor.”

What also stood out in DCH is not only the film’s story and characters, it is also the beautiful music composed by Shankar- Ehsaan- Loy, the songs and lyrics written by Javed Akhtar.

Farhan, who stayed away from the director’s chair after helming Don 2 – The King Is Back in 2011 is finally getting back to direction. On 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan Akhtar gave a gift to his fans by announcing his directorial titled Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip film featuring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

The film is touted as a fun female road trip which will go on floors early next year.

