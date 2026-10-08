‘He tried to whip me up’: Dimple Kapadia recalls Nana Patekar’s directorial methods in Prahaar

Nana Patekar shared a memorable on-screen partnership with Dimple Kapadia that spanned nearly 25 years. Their association began with Nana’s 1991 action film Prahaar: The Final Attack, which marked his directorial debut and featured Dimple as Kiran. The duo went on to share screen space in films such as Angaar, Krantiveer, Tum Milo Toh Sahi and Welcome Back.

Dimple Kapadia on being directed by Nana Patekar

Speaking to Filmfare about her experience of working with Nana Patekar in Prahaar, Dimple Kapadia said, “I was shocked when he offered me Prahaar, which he directed. I was thinking what he saw in me. There were so many better actors than me.”

“It was fun working with him. I recall there was a scene in Prahaar when my daughter gets molested, and he tried to whip me up into a lather, asking me to imagine a personally violent experience. I just let loose. He was very happy when he got his shot,” she added.