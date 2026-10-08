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‘He tried to whip me up’: Dimple Kapadia recalls Nana Patekar’s directorial methods in Prahaar
Dimple Kapadia recalled memories with Nana Patekar, with whom she worked with on five films, including his 1991 directorial debur Prahaar: The Final Attack and Krantiveer (1994).
Nana Patekar shared a memorable on-screen partnership with Dimple Kapadia that spanned nearly 25 years. Their association began with Nana’s 1991 action film Prahaar: The Final Attack, which marked his directorial debut and featured Dimple as Kiran. The duo went on to share screen space in films such as Angaar, Krantiveer, Tum Milo Toh Sahi and Welcome Back.
Dimple Kapadia on being directed by Nana Patekar
Speaking to Filmfare about her experience of working with Nana Patekar in Prahaar, Dimple Kapadia said, “I was shocked when he offered me Prahaar, which he directed. I was thinking what he saw in me. There were so many better actors than me.”
“It was fun working with him. I recall there was a scene in Prahaar when my daughter gets molested, and he tried to whip me up into a lather, asking me to imagine a personally violent experience. I just let loose. He was very happy when he got his shot,” she added.
Dimple Kapadia pointed out that even when they worked as co-stars, Nana Patekar always had an eye for perfection. “He would always work towards the betterment of the film. He was collaborative, unlike most actors who are only thinking of their performance. He wanted all his co actors to do well.”
Dimple further recalled an instance on the set of Kabir Sadanand’s 2010 romantic drama Tum Milo Toh Sahi, when during a crucial court scene, Nana reminded Dimple, “Glycerine nahi lene ka, dialogue yaad kar (Don’t resort to glycerine, just remember your dialogue).”
“He was all heart, all love. Of course, he tried to intimidate you, but you had to take it in your stride,” she added.
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When Dimple Kapadia took Nana Patekar for a ride
Offering a glimpse into their playful equation, Dimple Kapadia recalled how she once played a prank on Nana Patekar on the sets of Tum Milo Toh Sahi. After warning her against arriving late for the shoot, Nana ended up turning up late himself. Recalling how she pretended to be upset, Dimple said, “With a straight face, I took off, ‘Male actors can come late, they can do anything. You guys let the male actors get away with nonsense. If we ladies did it, so much hangama (hullabaloo) you would have made.’ You should have seen his face that day. All day, I pretended that I was angry. I had such a good laugh later.”
Nana and Dimple’s last collaboration was Anees Bazmee’s 2015 Welcome Back. While Nana reprised his role of gangster Uday Shetty in the sequel to Bazmee’s 2007 blockbuster comedy Welcome, Dimple joined the cast as a conwoman. Recalling a hilarious incident from the sets, Dimple revealed how Nana lost his cool over a dialogue she was asked to deliver during a scene shot in the desert.
“During Welcome 2, there was a shot in the desert, where my parting line was ‘Maa ki aankh!‘. He was sitting on the monitor in a tent and listening to it. It was so funny. Something was going on his head. He yelled the place down, removed his tie in disgust, and said, ‘Pack up, yeh koi dialogue hai? (Is this even a dialogue?). You can’t make a woman say all that.’ Obviously, he was ticked off with the director or something and was firing from my shoulder. Just thinking of that day makes me roll with laughter,” recalled Dimple.
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“It was such a pleasure shooting with him for Prahaar and Krantiveer, and the couple of films that we did together. Aise actors kam hi milte hai life mein (you rarely come across such actors in life), from whom you get to learn so much,” the actor concluded.
Nana Patekar died at the age of 75, of a cardiac arrest at his Goa residence on Thursday morning. His funeral was held with full state honours at his Pune farmhouse.
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