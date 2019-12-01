Dimple Kapadia’s mother, Betty Kapadia, passes away

Betty Kapadia was 80. (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram) Betty Kapadia was 80. (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia’s mother and Twinkle Khanna’s grandmother, Betty Kapadia, passed away on Saturday night. She was 80.

Betty Kapadia had been admitted at Hinduja Hospital over twenty days ago. She was being treated for respiratory issues.

Betty Kapadia turned eighty a few months ago. Her granddaughter, Twinkle Khanna, had shared a few pictures from the birthday celebration on Instagram, and had written ” Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries.” She had also shared a picture of her grandmother with Akshay Kumar.

Betty Kapadia was married to a Gujarati businessman Chunnibhai Kapadia and they had four children together- Dimple Kapadia, late actor Simple Kapadia and Reema, and son Munna.

