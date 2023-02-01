Dimple Kapadia beams with pride at granddaughter Naomika Saran’s graduation, Twinkle Khanna calls them ‘stunning women’

Dimple Kapadia looked proud next to her granddaughter, Naomika Saran, who just completed her graduation. The daughter of former actor Rinke Khanna, Naomika posted a photo with Dimple and her parents. Naomika also shared photos with her friends from the graduation celebrations on Tuesday. Twinkle Khanna, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan and Sonali Bendre commented on her post and congratulated her.

Naomika wrote, “Graduated with my favourite people by my side…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomika Saran (@naomika14)

In the photo, Dimple Kapadia was dressed in a white suit and carried a brown dupatta. She also wore a brown shawl with red embroidery on it. Navya Nanda commented, “Congratulations.” Sonali added, “Congratulations darling…” Twinkle Khanna added, “Love you Naomi.” She also wrote, “Stunning women.” Shweta Bachchan added, “Congratulations, darling girl.”

Fans also gushed over Naomika in the comment section. One fan wrote, “Congratulations to you and your proud family. Many god bless you in all your future endeavours.” Another fan wrote, ” Kya aap film mai aane waali ho (Are you coming in films now)?” “You are so beautiful Naomi,” one fan wrote. “Naomi you look great in company of another dashing woman (your nani)”, wrote another.

Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna are Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna’s daughters. Rinke married Sameer Saran in 2003 and Naomika was born in 2004. Twinkle married Akshay Kumar and the couple have two children, Aarav and Nitara.

Dimple Kapadia was last seen in the film Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is a resounding success and has crossed Rs 634 crore globally.