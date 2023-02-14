Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge re-release box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic hit mints over Rs 22 lakh ahead of Valentine’s Day

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s beloved romantic drama Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was recently re-released in national chains such as PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, on the occasion of Valentine’s week. The iconic film has already minted an impressive figure of around Rs 22 lakh, reported Pinkvilla. DDLJ was originally released in 1995, and went on to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of that year, and one of the biggest of all time.

Directed by Aditya Chopra, the movie collected an impressive Rs 2.5 lakh in the three aforementioned national chains on February 10, followed by a whopping 300 per cent jump on February 11, when it made Rs 10 lakh. It is said to have made a similar amount on February 12 as well, taking its total weekend collection to Rs 22.5 lakh. The highest spike in numbers will reportedly come on February 14, on Valentine’s Day. The re-release is aiming for Rs 60 lakh lifetime figure.

If this happens, the DDLJ re-release would have made more than the lifetime collection of Hansal Mehta’s Faraaz (Rs 15 lakh), and Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat (Rs 25 lakh), according to Bollywood Hungama. Already, the SRK-starrer has made at least Rs 7 lakh more than Hansal Mehta’s latest film.

Valentines week can also be tagged as the season of re-release for major romantic dramas around the globe, what with James Cameron directorial Titanic witnessing a re-release too (on February 10). It re-released in a total of 51 markets, including India, and has minted an impressive 15.9 million dollars after it hit big screen 25 years later, said a Deadline report.

On the other hand, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has been tagged as the longest-running film in theatres, and it will soon complete a 10,000-day run at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir. The figures of the three national chains for DDLJ are mentioned below (courtesy Pinkvilla):

DDLJ’s run on February 10 and 11

PVR: Rs 5.65 Lakh

INOX: Rs 3.75 Lakh

Cinepolis: Rs 3.10 Lakh

Total: 12.50 Lakh

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Pathaan, which has completed 20 days of release, is looking to challenge Baahubali 2’s Hindi collections of Rs 511 crore. It has already created a sensation in the international market with its jaw-dropping figure of Rs 946 crore. The SRK-starrer is a significant film not only in the superstar’s career (it is his comeback to starring roles after a four-year sabbatical), but for Bollywood as well. The Siddharth Anand directorial, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is the highest grossing Hindi film till date, beating the likes of Dangal and PK.