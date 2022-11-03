Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s loved film scores numbers at box office on special screenings

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the much-loved romantic drama that released in 1995, is still a crowd puller. On November 2, to mark Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday and the teaser launch of his latest Pathaan, DDLJ had limited screenings in select cities.

According to a report by Box Office India, the film, which is a regular on TV and is available on streaming platforms as well, collected approximately Rs 25 lakh net from the three big chains- PVR, Inox, Cinepolis.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge saw nearly 23,000 admissions on the day, a stunning feat for a film so widely watched for the last 27 years. DDLJ was also screened at lower tickets rates of Rs 112 and saw many of its shows across the country going houseful. The film will continue to screen on Thursday as well, but on lesser screens.

According to trade, the footfalls and collections of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge point towards the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan, who is now keenly awaited by the audience to return to the big screen next year with three feature films.

He will begin the year with the big-scale spy-thriller Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame and move to Atlee-helmed masala actioner Jawan. He will close the year with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s much-awaited Dunki.

Shah Rukh, who has been absent from full-length feature film roles since the debacle of Zero in 2018, has nearly Rs 500 crore riding on him with his upcoming three films.