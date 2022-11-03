scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s loved film scores numbers at box office on special screenings

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge saw nearly 23,000 admissions on November 2, a remarkable feat for a film so widely watched for the last 27 years.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released on November 2 to mark Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. (Photo: Express Photo Archive)

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the much-loved romantic drama that released in 1995, is still a crowd puller. On November 2, to mark Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday and the teaser launch of his latest Pathaan, DDLJ had limited screenings in select cities.

According to a report by Box Office India, the film, which is a regular on TV and is available on streaming platforms as well, collected approximately Rs 25 lakh net from the three big chains- PVR, Inox, Cinepolis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge saw nearly 23,000 admissions on the day, a stunning feat for a film so widely watched for the last 27 years. DDLJ was also screened at lower tickets rates of Rs 112 and saw many of its shows across the country going houseful. The film will continue to screen on Thursday as well, but on lesser screens.

According to trade, the footfalls and collections of  Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge point towards the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan, who is now keenly awaited by the audience to return to the big screen next year with three feature films.

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan opens up about Pathaan: ‘I always wanted to do a cool action film like Mission Impossible’

He will begin the year with the big-scale spy-thriller Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame and move to Atlee-helmed masala actioner Jawan. He will close the year with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s much-awaited Dunki.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh KulkarniPremium
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh Kulkarni
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock

Shah Rukh, who has been absent from full-length feature film roles since the debacle of Zero in 2018, has nearly Rs 500 crore riding on him with his upcoming three films.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 04:26:16 pm
Next Story

Band performs before 94-year-old woman who is unable to attend their concerts. Watch

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Hansika Motwani
Ahead of Hansika Motwani-Sohail Kathuria wedding, everything you need to know
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement