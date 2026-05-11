Diljit Dosanjh says ‘won’t tolerate’ protesters harassing fans at concerts, asked security to throw them out

Last week, Diljit Dosanjh was seen addressing a group of protesters waving Khalistan flags at his Calgary concert during the ongoing Aura tour. Diljit claimed that irrespective of how much they wave the flags, he’d continue to make Punjab proud everywhere he goes, including his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

On Sunday, Diljit took to his Instagram Stories to clear the air that he’s never objected to any peaceful protests by any individual or group waving any flag at his concerts. His only contention with the protesters is them harassing his fans inside the venue, irrespective of what the flag they’re holding represents. He declared firmly that he wouldn’t tolerate the nuisance anymore.

“Standing outside and protesting — anyone can do that. But if you try to come inside and harass my fans, that will not be tolerated. If someone brings a banner or a flag, it usually means they want to show where they’ve come from and that they support me. But if you’re standing outside with the same banner abusing my fans, and then try to come inside and do the same thing, that will not be tolerated,” Diljit wrote in Punjabi.

“This is not about any banner or flag — the real issue is your intention behind it. I told security that anyone trying to disrupt the program should be picked up and thrown out. I never said anything against any banner, so don’t spread fake narratives. I’ve been avoiding this issue since last year — but not anymore). Thank you. Love & peace (peace sign emoji),” he added.

Diljit’s clear stance comes a day after he declined the offer by a think tank of retired IAS officers, defence personnel, and professionals in Punjab to take over the state leadership after it’s been “brought to its knees by successive dispensations”. However, the actor-singer took to X and responded to the public appeal, “Kadey v Nhi (Never). Mera Kam Entertainment Karna (My job is to entertain.) Am Very Happy in My Field. Thank You So Much.”

A couple of weeks ago, Diljit addressed the audience at his Calgary concert and claimed that he gets abused from both sides — from sections in India who allege he’s a “separatist” and from pro-Khalistan groups who claim he’s a traitor for merely appearing on popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati and touching host Amitabh Bachchan’s feet. In the past, the megastar has been accused by hardline groups of inciting violence against the Sikh community during the 1984 Sikh Riots, although he’s maintained that he wasn’t involved in the tragedy in any capacity whatsoever.

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Diljit claimed that the only path he follows is in the middle. His only agenda wherever he goes across the globe is to make Punjab proud. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he celebrated the fact that a couple of years ago, he pulled off the biggest Punjabi concert outside of India in Vancouver, Canada, miles away from where the 1914 Komgata Maru incident took place a century ago.