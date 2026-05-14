Diljit Dosanjh’s wife Sandeep Kaur a US citizen: Ammy Virk revealed why singer kept her, son a secret

Diljit Dosanjh performs all over the world, and his fandom is not limited to a particular country, but despite being one of the most loved pop stars around the world, not much is known about his personal life. A new report by The Indian Express says that Diljit has been a US citizen since 2022, and has been travelling the world on a US passport since then. The report also stated that his wife, Sandeep Kaur, is also a US national.

Diljit has been a star for over two decades now but has kept his personal life extremely private. He has never spoken about his marital status, or whether he has any children. A profile on the star by The Indian Express in 2024 stated that he has a son, as it read, “An intensely private person, little is known about his family but friends say his wife is an American-Indian and they have a son, and his parents live in Ludhiana.”

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It seems that Diljit’s friends and colleagues have respected his wishes, and have never spoken about his family without his consent. But, in June 2024, singer-actor Ammy Virk implied that Diljit is married, and supported his reluctance to introduce his family to the world. In a chat with News18 Showsha, he said, “You cannot stop anyone. If we look at Diljit Pajji’s point of view, it is his private matter. It is his family. There must be a reason that he isn’t introducing them to the world. I also have a wife and a daughter. Even I do not want them to come out in public. They also do not want it. For now, they can roam around anywhere and nobody knows they are Ammy’s family or Diljit’s family. If people know, they (families) will be troubled.”

Since Diljt has guarded his privacy so fiercely, it was quite surprising for his fans when he introduced his mother and his sister during one of his concerts in the UK in September 2024. He walked up to his mother during his performance and then introduced the audience to her. She was visibly overwhelmed and was in tears as Diljit hugged her. He then introduced the audience to his sister, who was standing right there.

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In an earlier chat with Ranveer Allahbadia, Diljit had shared that he left his village, Dosanjh Kalan near Jalandhar, when he as just 11 years old as his parents sent him to Ludhiana to live with his maternal uncle. “He said ‘send him to the city with me’ and my parents said ‘yes, take him.’ My parents did not even ask me,” he recalled.

Diljit shared that he used to live in a small room and since he had no way of communicating with his family, he grew distant from them. “I used to stay alone in a small room. I used to just go to school and come back. There was no TV. I had a lot of time. Also, we didn’t have mobile phones back then, even if I had to call home or receive a call from my parents, it cost us money. So I started becoming distant from my family,” he said.

He acknowledged that his parents sent him away because they wished for a better future for him. “I respect my mother a lot. My father is a very sweet person. He did not ask me anything. He did not even ask which school I studied. But my connection with them broke. Not just with them, with everyone,” he said.

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Diljit was born in 1984 and his father Balbir Singh worked as a bus driver with Punjab Roadways. After starting his musical career in Punjab, Diljit soon started working in regional films. Within a decade, he gained national fame with his music and appeared in a few Hindi films as well. He is now a world-renowned artiste who sells stadiums around the globe. He was recently seen on Jimmy Fallon’s late night show promoting his latest album.