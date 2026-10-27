Diljit Dosanjh visits Taj Mahal amid tight security ahead of Delhi concert: ‘All about love’

Ahead of his concert in Delhi on October 30, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. He shared a video of his visit on social media, offering a glimpse of the iconic monument.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Diljit shared a reel of his outing, along with the caption, “WAH TAJ BOLIYE #wondersoftheworld AURA INDIA TOUR 2026.”

In the video, Diljit Dosanjh is seen exploring the Taj Mahal amid tight security. While talking to his fans, Diljit said, “Arrey huzoor Wah Taj boliye! It’s all about love, guys. Hum India aaye hain toh shuruat yahin se honi chahiye (We have now come to India, so the beginning should happen from here only). The clip has grabbed attention, as it has been dropped days before his show in Delhi.

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The singer is scheduled to perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, as a part of his Aura India Tour 2026.

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Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert gets clearance from cops

On October 22, Delhi Police denied permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on October 30, citing ‘security concerns’. However, a day later, police granted permission for his show, after discussions about crowd management, traffic regulation, parking and security arrangements.

The singer also confirmed that the concert would go ahead as planned and took a dig at those spreading rumours about the event. During an Instagram Live session, Diljit said, “You’ve made your reels, you’ve posted your tweets, and you’ve had your newsroom debates, haven’t you? Now, see you in Delhi on the 30th.”

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He added, “At least find out the news first. Get your facts straight before making a fool of yourselves. It’s better to find out what actually happened first. You’ve been holding debate after debate and posting tweets without knowing the facts. Anyway, enough of that. See you in Delhi on the 30th. I’m coming!”